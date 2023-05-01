List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    BOMAG Americas Announces Brian Bieller as New President

    Mon May 01, 2023 - National Edition
    Bomag


    Brian Bieller
    Brian Bieller

    BOMAG Americas announced that Brian Bieller was selected as the new president of North American operations effective March 10, 2023. In this position, Bieller will report to Ralf Junker, president BOMAG Group in Boppard Germany.

    Bieller's experience in road construction equipment started in high school while working for a dealer. Twenty-eight years later, he remains in the industry with his most recent post as president and CEO at LeeBoy Inc. At LeeBoy, Bieller was responsible for managing all functions of the organization including manufacturing operations.

    Prior to his tenure with LeeBoy, Bieller served as president and regional general manager, North America, of Dynapac, also a FAYAT Company.

    With his experience leading successful teams and his direct knowledge of BOMAG products and market, Bieller is well-positioned to make a positive impact on both BOMAG Americas position in the market and internal team culture, the company said.

    "We are happy to have Brian rejoin the FAYAT Group in this new role, and we wish him success as he leads BOMAG Americas into the next season of growth and profitability," said Junker.

    For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us-en/




    Bomag Business News Employee News






