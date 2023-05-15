List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    BOMAG Americas Signs Central Equipment Company As New Dealer in Maine

    Mon May 15, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Bomag


    Under the agreement, Central Equipment Company will be providing its customers with sales, service and parts support for BOMAG light and heavy tandem rollers, single drum rollers, and landfill compactors.
    Under the agreement, Central Equipment Company will be providing its customers with sales, service and parts support for BOMAG light and heavy tandem rollers, single drum rollers, and landfill compactors.

    BOMAG Americas has signed Central Equipment Company as a new dealer, covering the entire state of Maine.

    Under the agreement, Central Equipment Company will be providing its customers with sales, service and parts support for BOMAG light and heavy tandem rollers, single drum rollers, and landfill compactors.

    One of the premier companies in the state, Central Equipment Co is headquartered in Stillwater, Maine, and has been partnering with Maine contractors since its founding in 1959. The family-owned business has prided itself in delivering reliable service, excellent product support, and offering the most innovative and reliable construction equipment on the market. It specializes in both the sale and rental of new and late model equipment.

    Commenting on the agreement, Cole Renken, vice president of sales and marketing of BOMAG Americas, said, "Central Equipment Company has been a successful and well-run organization for many years, and we are proud to welcome them into the BOMAG network. Since their founding, they have developed a positive reputation in the industry, and we are excited to work alongside such a well-regarded company."

    Kent Leonard, president of Central Equipment Co further stated, "We are very pleased to promote and support BOMAG light and heavy rollers and landfill compactors throughout the state of Maine. BOMAG manufactures reliable, cutting-edge, and extremely well-engineered equipment, and they are committed to supporting a strong customer-focused network. Their high quality and keen focus on our mutual customers make them an ideal partner for Central Equipment Company."

    For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us-en and www.centralequipmentco.com/




    Today's top stories

    First Two Phases of S.C.'s $1.7B 'Malfunction Junction' Freeway Upgrades Under Way

    Benefits of Construction Equipment Technologies Study Unveiled by AEM

    Power Up Your Business Success With Education Sessions at Equip Exposition

    LeeBoy Announces 2022 Dealer Award Winners

    Kubota Refuels Partnership With Crayola, Bringing Kids Together for Community Teamwork

    VIDEO: MassDOT Demolishing Bridges in Fall River as Part of Route 79/Davol Street Project

    Volvo Shows Off Electric Compacts at Ascendum's Asheville Branch

    Rhode Island's State Health Lab in Providence Could Begin Construction in June



     

    Read more about...

    Bomag Business News Central Equipment Company compactors Maine paving Rollers






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA