Under the agreement, Central Equipment Company will be providing its customers with sales, service and parts support for BOMAG light and heavy tandem rollers, single drum rollers, and landfill compactors.

BOMAG Americas has signed Central Equipment Company as a new dealer, covering the entire state of Maine.

One of the premier companies in the state, Central Equipment Co is headquartered in Stillwater, Maine, and has been partnering with Maine contractors since its founding in 1959. The family-owned business has prided itself in delivering reliable service, excellent product support, and offering the most innovative and reliable construction equipment on the market. It specializes in both the sale and rental of new and late model equipment.

Commenting on the agreement, Cole Renken, vice president of sales and marketing of BOMAG Americas, said, "Central Equipment Company has been a successful and well-run organization for many years, and we are proud to welcome them into the BOMAG network. Since their founding, they have developed a positive reputation in the industry, and we are excited to work alongside such a well-regarded company."

Kent Leonard, president of Central Equipment Co further stated, "We are very pleased to promote and support BOMAG light and heavy rollers and landfill compactors throughout the state of Maine. BOMAG manufactures reliable, cutting-edge, and extremely well-engineered equipment, and they are committed to supporting a strong customer-focused network. Their high quality and keen focus on our mutual customers make them an ideal partner for Central Equipment Company."

For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us-en and www.centralequipmentco.com/

