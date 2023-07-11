Bottom Line Equipment is bringing its huge fleet of rental equipment and specialty attachments to the DFW area with its newest location at 6300 East Interstate 20 in Aledo. The Aledo branch will serve the western side of the metroplex, while a recently opened location in Greenville serves the east side.

Bottom Line Equipment LLC — heavy equipment and specialty attachment rental and sales resource for all types of construction, demolition, pipeline, land management and debris removal equipment — recently opened its second DFW Metroplex Service Center in Aledo, Texas.

Along with the existing Bottom Line Equipment Service Center in Greenville, Texas, this new location at 6300 East Interstate 20 in Aledo will support the DFW Metroplex and surrounding areas.

Bottom Line Equipment's DFW footprint now spans the entire Metroplex from end to end. The two locations provide access to top-quality equipment and specialty attachments for contractors, builders, excavation professionals, demolition companies and other trades working in the region.

Company operations in Aledo, Texas, will include Bottom Line Pro-Fit Solutions. The Pro-Fit Solutions team is comprised of highly qualified and dedicated specialists focused on delivering unique equipment and specialty attachment solutions to Bottom Line customers.

"Our new Aledo, Texas, service center gives us the ability to provide the exceptional level of service and support we're known for to customers across in the entire DFW Metroplex and surrounding areas," Bottom Line Equipment CEO, Owner, Founder Kurt Degueyter stated. "It's a very large geographical area and a critical component of our company's strategic growth strategy."

About Bottom Line Equipment

Bottom Line Equipment was founded in 2005 in Lafayette, La., with a mission of building better communities by raising the standards of quality and safety for all. Over the years, Bottom Line Equipment has expanded business operations throughout Louisiana and Texas, opening service center locations in St Rose, La., Baton Rouge, La., Broussard, La., Sulphur, La., Beaumont, Texas, Baytown, Texas, Corpus Christi, Texas, Greenville, Texas and now in Aledo, Texas.

