Chad Dobson

Bramco Inc., parent company of Brandeis Machinery and Supply, Power Equipment, Certified Rental and Bramco-MPS, introduced Chad Dobson as chief financial officer effective April 11, 2022.

"The Bramco Family of Companies are well respected throughout our region, accustomed to delivering a high level of trust and value to our stakeholders," said Mike Paradis, Bramco CEO. "As we continue to expand, we feel it is important to invest in experience and leadership for all aspects of our business."

"Our companies are continuing to grow and change," said Michael Brennan, president of Bramco. "It is imperative we have a strong financial leader at the helm, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional quality and service to our customers."

"Bramco has a wonderful reputation in the industry," he said. "With such an established history, it is truly remarkable to be part of the growth that is currently taking place at the company. I look forward to being a part of the leadership team and honored to take part in the company's already prestigious legacy."

Dobson comes to Bramco with more than 20 years of executive level finance management experience, both in public and private accounting.

Bramco Inc. is one of the largest construction, mining and industrial equipment sales, rental and service networks in the country. Bramco is headquartered in Louisville, Ky., and is the parent company of Brandeis Machinery and Supply in Kentucky, Indiana and portions of West Virginia and Power Equipment in Tennessee, Arkansas, northern Mississippi and southwest Virginia.

Today's top stories