Bright Star Auctions held its popular Lake Erie equipment auction in Middlefield, Ohio, on July 14. The sale attracted onsite bidders from as far away as New York, while drawing a strong presence of area contractors, farmers and forestry professionals.

The auction featured a wide range of equipment including asphalt equipment, a variety of attachments, skid steers, crawler loaders, material processing equipment and trucks and trailers. Onsite bidders competed with active online and phone-in bidding to land the winning bids.

Based in Middlebury, Ind., Bright Star Realty and Auctions conducts auctions throughout the Midwest and eastern United States. Upcoming auctions for the company include its online only IronRing auction on Aug. 16, a live Michiana Equipment auction in Middlebury, Ind., on Aug. 25 and an Ozark Equipment auction in Birch Tree, Mo., on Sept. 22.

For more information, visit brightstarauctions.com. CEG

