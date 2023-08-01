List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Bright Star Auctions Hosts Its Lake Erie Summer Sale in Middlefield, Ohio

    Tue August 01, 2023 - Midwest Edition #16
    CEG


    Bright Star Auctions held its popular Lake Erie equipment auction in Middlefield, Ohio, on July 14. The sale attracted onsite bidders from as far away as New York, while drawing a strong presence of area contractors, farmers and forestry professionals.

    The auction featured a wide range of equipment including asphalt equipment, a variety of attachments, skid steers, crawler loaders, material processing equipment and trucks and trailers. Onsite bidders competed with active online and phone-in bidding to land the winning bids.

    Based in Middlebury, Ind., Bright Star Realty and Auctions conducts auctions throughout the Midwest and eastern United States. Upcoming auctions for the company include its online only IronRing auction on Aug. 16, a live Michiana Equipment auction in Middlebury, Ind., on Aug. 25 and an Ozark Equipment auction in Birch Tree, Mo., on Sept. 22.

    For more information, visit brightstarauctions.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/5
    Photo: 1/5
    Photo: 1/5
    Photo: 1/5
    Photo: 1/5

    Scott White (L) and Bob Foster of White Farms plan to use this Case crawler loader for clearing hedgerows, logging and site work on the farm. (CEG photo)
    Damon (L) and Daniel Slagle of Slagle Farms look over the skid steers that were going on the block. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Bennington Weldcraft’s Bill Bennington was joined by father-and-son team Rick and Rick Worthen of Precision Cut Tree Service to review the attachments. (CEG photo)
    Bright Star’s Elmer Yoder calls out the bids. (CEG photo)
    Vanac Equipment’s Charlie Vanac was interested in the trucks up for bid at the auction. (CEG photo)




