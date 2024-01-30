Shutterstock photo

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown announced a $29,712,043 investment in the city of East Liverpool, Ohio, in Columbiana County to complete reconstruction of State Route 39 from Mulberry Street east to the Pennsylvania state line.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering for Ohio by fixing and rebuilding roads across Ohio — including State Route 39," said Brown.

The project includes pavement removal and replacement; the creation of roundabouts; lane widening and curve improvements; storm water quality enhancements; and public utility improvements with increased broadband. This project will create continuous and connected sidewalks; Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps; curb bump-outs; on-street parking; tree lawns; and street lighting.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded the investment through the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program, which is meant to improve the connectivity, safety and reliability of surface transportation in rural areas. This award was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Brown helped to write and pass. Brown advocated for the East Liverpool grant in the larger Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Program, which administered the competition for Rural Surface Transportation Grants.

