List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Brown Announces Funding to Fix SR39 in East Liverpool, Ohio

    Tue January 30, 2024 - Midwest Edition #3
    Office of Senator Sherrod Brown


    Shutterstock photo

    U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown announced a $29,712,043 investment in the city of East Liverpool, Ohio, in Columbiana County to complete reconstruction of State Route 39 from Mulberry Street east to the Pennsylvania state line.

    "The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering for Ohio by fixing and rebuilding roads across Ohio — including State Route 39," said Brown.

    The project includes pavement removal and replacement; the creation of roundabouts; lane widening and curve improvements; storm water quality enhancements; and public utility improvements with increased broadband. This project will create continuous and connected sidewalks; Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps; curb bump-outs; on-street parking; tree lawns; and street lighting.

    The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded the investment through the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program, which is meant to improve the connectivity, safety and reliability of surface transportation in rural areas. This award was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Brown helped to write and pass. Brown advocated for the East Liverpool grant in the larger Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Program, which administered the competition for Rural Surface Transportation Grants.




    Today's top stories

    Ohio's SR 8 Bridge Replacement Under Way After Three-Year Delay

    Mosites Modernizes Tuscarora Tunnels

    Two Beach Renourishment Projects Working to Restore Alabama's Gulf Coast

    AUSA Exhibits Solutions for Concrete Sector at World of Concrete

    Tips On Selecting the Right Snow Tool for Your Application

    SAKAI Expands Distribution in Rocky Mountains

    Construction Job Openings Remain Elevated in December, Says ABC

    Ohio's Lime City Road Bridge Over I-75 Repair Begins in March



     

    Read more about...

    Infrastructure Ohio Roadwork transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA