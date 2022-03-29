A building trades class from Canton High School received a close-up view of IDOT construction work.

A building trades class from Canton High School received a close-up view of IDOT construction work last November during a site visit to a highway project in Fulton County.

Students observed the first of three phases of work on a $10 million project to replace an outdated bridge on U.S. 24/Illinois 9 over Copperas Creek outside of Banner, Ill., southwest of Peoria. The road also will be expanded in the future from two to four lanes from Banner to Kingston Mines.

Students saw the first stage of building the west abutment of the new structure with a lesson on foundation piling. They learned how piling size and location are determined and why this helps support the structure.

Other takeaways included understanding how math and engineering are necessary for complex construction projects. Students also learned that it takes a team of diverse skills and talent from engineers, equipment operators, carpenters and laborers to get the job done.

The bridge is estimated to be completed this fall.

