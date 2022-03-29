List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Building Trades Students Job Shadow IDOT Bridge Project in Banner, Ill.

Tue March 29, 2022 - Midwest Edition #7
Illinois DOT


A building trades class from Canton High School received a close-up view of IDOT construction work.
A building trades class from Canton High School received a close-up view of IDOT construction work.
A building trades class from Canton High School received a close-up view of IDOT construction work. Students saw the first stage of building the west abutment of the new structure with a lesson on foundation piling. Lessons included understanding how math and engineering are necessary for complex construction projects.

A building trades class from Canton High School received a close-up view of IDOT construction work last November during a site visit to a highway project in Fulton County.

Students observed the first of three phases of work on a $10 million project to replace an outdated bridge on U.S. 24/Illinois 9 over Copperas Creek outside of Banner, Ill., southwest of Peoria. The road also will be expanded in the future from two to four lanes from Banner to Kingston Mines.

Students saw the first stage of building the west abutment of the new structure with a lesson on foundation piling. They learned how piling size and location are determined and why this helps support the structure.

Other takeaways included understanding how math and engineering are necessary for complex construction projects. Students also learned that it takes a team of diverse skills and talent from engineers, equipment operators, carpenters and laborers to get the job done.

The bridge is estimated to be completed this fall.




Today's top stories

Kubricky Construction Demolishes Bridges, Builds Temp Spans, More

Volvo Construction Equipment Names 2021 Dealer of the Year, Uptime Dealer of the Year

Skanska Leader Sees Work as Service to Greater Community

States Move Forward on 16,000 Transportation Improvement Projects in FY 2021

John Deere Showcases New 904 P-Tier Wheel Loader With Additional Technology Advancements

Hyundai Expands Its Dealer Network With Three New Taylor Construction Equipment Locations

President Biden Revives Plans to Move FBI Headquarters to Virginia or Maryland Suburbs

McCann Industries Inc. Increases Lake County, Illinois, Presence



 

Read more about...

Bridges Education Illinois Illinois Department of Transportation






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo