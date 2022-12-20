Bunch Brothers Auctioneers conducted its annual two-day fall auction in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 6 to 7. The auction featured 1,400 lots at the Kentucky Fair & Exposition Center.

The first day of the auction focused on construction equipment and included a large selection of excavators, loaders, backhoes, skid steers, motor graders, manlifts and other related equipment. Day two featured a wide variety of trucks and trailers.

A strong turnout of equipment buyers from Kentucky and surrounding states were on hand at the auction site to inspect the equipment firsthand and compete with active online bidding for the sale. Both buyers and sellers seemed pleased with the prices the equipment commanded at the auction.

For more information, visit bunchbrothers.com. CEG

Today's top stories