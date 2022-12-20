List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Bunch Brothers Holds Two-Day Fall 2022 Auction in Louisville

Tue December 20, 2022 - Midwest Edition #26
CEG


Bunch Brothers Auctioneers conducted its annual two-day fall auction in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 6 to 7. The auction featured 1,400 lots at the Kentucky Fair & Exposition Center.

The first day of the auction focused on construction equipment and included a large selection of excavators, loaders, backhoes, skid steers, motor graders, manlifts and other related equipment. Day two featured a wide variety of trucks and trailers.

A strong turnout of equipment buyers from Kentucky and surrounding states were on hand at the auction site to inspect the equipment firsthand and compete with active online bidding for the sale. Both buyers and sellers seemed pleased with the prices the equipment commanded at the auction.

For more information, visit bunchbrothers.com. CEG

Bobby Oliver (L) of Oliver Contracting teamed up with Zachary Ables of Ron & Wade Ables Drywall in search of equipment bargains. (CEG photo)
Bunch Brothers lead auctioneer Steven Bunch calls out the bids. (CEG photo)
Richard Smith of Rich Equipment inspects the haul trucks at the auction. (CEG photo)
Clarence Gingerich of Gingerich Farms had this Vermeer 1250 BC woodchipper on consignment. (CEG photo)
Jackson Nauert (L) and Matt Ernst of Jackson Lawn Care consider a bid on this Yanmar compact wheel loader. (CEG photo)
H&M Paving & Seal Coating’s Sal Mejia reviews the dump trucks at the auction. (CEG photo)
Will Farthing of Farthing Hauling and Excavating put this Caterpillar 977L crawler loader dozer through its paces. (CEG photo)
Mike Banks of Banks Excavating tried out this Kubota SVL 75-2 tracked skid steer. (CEG photo)
Bunch Brothers Auctioneers’ Fall Louisville Auction drew a large crowd of onsite bidders. (CEG photo)




