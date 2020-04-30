Buyers Products, a manufacturer of work truck equipment, now offers an expanded line of racks and accessories for landscape trailers. Buyers manufactures the new racks for trimmers, hedgers, blowers and other landscape equipment in its production facility in northeast Ohio.

"We built these for the professional landscaper," said Cynthia Eubank, landscape accessory product manager at Buyers Products.

"Landscapers invest a lot of money in their equipment. High-quality, made-in-the-USA storage solutions help ensure that equipment stays in optimal working condition and remains secure. Really, it's all about maximizing time spent on the job."

The line is focused on simple-to-use racks with minimal out-of-the-box assembly. Highlights include an "all-in-one" storage solution that leaves the floor below it open for riding mowers. It includes a basket with space for gas cans and loose items, a rack for blowers, a trimmer line holder and an optional rack for hand tools.

Other features include a lockable blower rack, a lockable "multi-rack" for chainsaws or hedge trimmers and multiple sizes of trimmer racks.

For more information, visit www.buyersproducts.com.