Carl Stickels

Takeuchi-US has named Carl Stickels as its new regional business manager (RBM) for the Northeast region.

Effective July 15, 2022, Stickels will replace current Northeast RBM Mark Barndollar, who is retiring after a long and successful career in construction equipment sales, including almost seven years with Takeuchi. Stickels will now be responsible for all sales development and activity in the multi-state region, including dealer development and recruitment, inventory control, forecasting, promotions and the support of national and direct accounts

"Carl has outstanding experience, both in retail sales and the compact equipment industry," said John Vranches, national sales manager of Takeuchi-US.

"While Mark's retirement leaves us with some big shoes to fill, we're very confident in Carl's long track record of success. We believe our Northeast region dealers and their customers will soon see him as a tremendous resource and trusted partner. We're pleased to have Carl join the Takeuchi family."

Based in Cortland, N.Y., Stickels comes to Takeuchi after 12 years as a territory and sales manager with an equipment distributor, gaining valuable experience in the heavy equipment marketplace. Prior to his tenure there, Stickels spent more than 15 years in other roles, honing his sales, training and customer service skills.

"Having worked in this industry for a long time, I know firsthand about Takeuchi equipment and what it has to offer," Stickels said. "I'm looking forward to applying what I've learned about compact equipment sales and service to help our Northeast dealers introduce even more customers to the positive benefits of owning and operating a Takeuchi machine."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

