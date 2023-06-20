Carolina Cat Power Systems, a leader of distributed power for a wide range of industries, and Atom Power, a pioneer in networked energy, announced a partnership to make electric vehicle (EV) charging and power solutions more accessible to their customers and partners.

The partnership marks two leading North Carolina-based companies working together to build a more energy-efficient future.

"Our new partnership with Atom Power aligns with Carolina Cat's reputation of reliability, innovation, and service in electric power," said Tom Aloor, vice president and general manager of Carolina Cat Power Systems. "It will also allow us to further help customers in their energy journey."

Carolina Cat Power Systems will now provide Atom Power's EV charging solutions with real-time visibility and management capabilities. Similarly, Atom Power will now offer Carolina Cat generators and transfer switches in applications and offerings to help meet customer needs.

"The Atom Power solution for EV charging is truly advanced; with an emphasis on a system-wide solution that eliminates integration, maintenance and power-management challenges. This fits into our ‘Built to Last' approach," said Aloor. "As a trailblazing company, we are excited for this partnership and will always find ways to solve our customers' power systems needs as they evolve."

"We've built a new way for businesses to deploy EV charging solutions with maximum reliability, visibility, protection and control," said Ryan Kennedy, co-founder and CEO of Atom Power. "By partnering with Carolina Cat Power Systems, a well-respected brand in this industry, we're able to complement our industry-leading technology with their innovation in energy solutions."

Carolina Cat Power Systems, a division of CTE (Carolina Tractor & Equipment Company), serves as the Caterpillar dealer of western North Carolina, and has been serving the region for more than 96 years. Carolina Cat Power Systems has a strong reputation of supporting customer needs for electrical power, systems solutions and services including electrical testing in healthcare, datacenters, industrial and commercial applications.

For more information, visit carolinacat.com/power-generation and atompower.com

