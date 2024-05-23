Carolina Cat recently welcomed more than 200 customers to its Asheville, N.C., location for a re-introduction to the company's newly improved storefront.

Guests were greeted by the entire Carolina Cat and Carolina Cat Rental Store community and enjoyed an afternoon of branch tours and complimentary lunch.

Carolina Cat has been a cornerstone in western North Carolina for nearly a century. In addition to markets in both the Greensboro and Charlotte areas, the company has served customers in Asheville since the 1930s.

According to Carolina Cat, it remains committed to supporting customers with new, used, rental and power generation equipment needs throughout western North Carolina.

Today's top stories