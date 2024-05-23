List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Carolina Cat Welcomes Guests to Its New, Improved Asheville, North Carolina, Store

    Thu May 23, 2024 - Southeast Edition #11
    CEG


    Carolina Cat recently welcomed more than 200 customers to its Asheville, N.C., location for a re-introduction to the company's newly improved storefront.

    Guests were greeted by the entire Carolina Cat and Carolina Cat Rental Store community and enjoyed an afternoon of branch tours and complimentary lunch.

    Carolina Cat has been a cornerstone in western North Carolina for nearly a century. In addition to markets in both the Greensboro and Charlotte areas, the company has served customers in Asheville since the 1930s.

    According to Carolina Cat, it remains committed to supporting customers with new, used, rental and power generation equipment needs throughout western North Carolina.

    Carolina Cat welcomes customers in Asheville, N.C. (Photo courtesy of Carolina Cat)
    Guests register for the event. (Photo courtesy of Carolina Cat)
    Attendees had the opportunity to meet with vendors during the event. (Photo courtesy of Carolina Cat)
    All customers attending the event could do some operator training in the simulator. (Photo courtesy of Carolina Cat)
    Carolina Cat recently welcomed customers to its Asheville, N.C., location for a re-introduction to the company’s newly improved storefront. (Photo courtesy of Carolina Cat)
    Alongside equipment offerings, Carolina Cat provides equipment service, a vast parts inventory, construction technology solutions, fleet management services and operator training and more. (Photo courtesy of Carolina Cat)




