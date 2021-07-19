Case IH is introducing new technology and configurations to help producers match planting and product application to the unique needs of their fields.

For Model Year 2021 equipment, producers can enhance in-field productivity with these solutions:

ISO Planter Control for 2000 series Early Riser planters allows producers to monitor row-by-row planter performance and visualize high-resolution as-applied planting data in real time.

A 90-ft. boom option for the FA 1030 air boom applicator is now available in addition to the 72-ft. boom offering, and can be installed on either the Titan 3540 or 4540 floater.

ISO Planter Control for 2000 Series Early Riser Planters

Now available for 2000 series Early Riser planters, Case IH ISO Planter Control gives operators the ability to view high-resolution as-applied planting data in real time — all from one integrated display that is easy to navigate and customize. Plus, with the AFS Pro 1200 display, the technology delivers complete in-cab planter control, which can interact with multiple implements and machines, regardless of manufacturer.

"We're increasingly hearing how operators with mixed-brand fleets need the ability to control and adjust their 2000 Early Riser planter from any tractor. This ISOBUS-compatible display delivers that solution, along with simple plug-and-play operation," said David Brennan, Case IH planter marketing manager. "ISO Planter Control is seamlessly integrated into the cab with a single display to simplify operation and minimize cab clutter."

With a user-friendly interface, operators can view enhanced as-applied planting data along with grill-to-press-wheel graphics — all made possible by the VisionPro operating system. Run screens can be configured to display coverage, varieties, planter ride, spacing, ground contact, skips and more. Plus, with six customizable windows and split-screen capabilities, operators can view the information that's most important to their operation — even while performing another function on the display.

"The real-time data operators are seeing with ISO Planter Control helps inform important adjustments to optimize planter performance across every acre," Brennan said. "Operators will appreciate a simple run-screen that they can customize to match their needs — and with ISO compatibility, they can easily plug in to any ISOBUS tractor and go."

With ISO Planter Control and the AFS Pro 1200 display, farm managers gain important agronomic insights with the ability to view as-applied field maps — down to the row level — in the AFS Connect Farm platform on web and mobile. Plus, planter data can easily be shared with trusted agronomic partners for additional analysis.

New Configurations for FA 1030 Air Boom Applicator

To help operators cover more ground in less time, Case IH is adding a new 90-ft. boom option — now the widest boom configuration available — for the FA 1030 air boom applicator. Plus, the FA 1030 is now available for either the Titan 3540 or 4540 floater models, giving customers the choice of either 3- or 4-wheel configurations. Case IH added the FA 1030 air boom applicator to the lineup in August 2020.

"The FA 1030 air boom applicator is helping operators get more done in tight windows and challenging conditions — and these new configurations and options will help them better optimize their productivity," said Mark Burns, Case IH application equipment marketing manager. "The new 90-ft. boom option paired with 320 cubic feet of struck capacity enables operators to make the most of their time in the field."

The FA 1030 also offers variable rate product application and left/right boom section control to further optimize product delivery. Operators can select from a range of bin options, including single-, double- and triple-bin configurations. The ability to configure the FA 1030 to spread up to three products and up to 1,200 pounds per acre of total product at 10 mph maximizes field efficiency.

