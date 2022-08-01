Five winners will each win an all-expenses-paid trip with a guest to the Case Customer Center in Tomahawk, Wis., to learn how to operate construction equipment with country music superstar Jon Pardi.

Case Construction Equipment is working with CMA and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi to bring greater attention to careers in construction through the "Get Down Up North" contest: Five lucky winners will each win an all-expenses-paid trip with a guest to the Case Customer Center in Tomahawk, Wis., to learn how to operate construction equipment with the country music superstar.

"We need to keep teaching kids that careers in construction bring great pride, lifelong earning potential, and the ability to build a world and path of their own," said Pardi. "I love every chance I get to go to Tomahawk, and I can't wait to spend time with another wave of guests there who are eager to learn more about careers in construction."

The contest corresponds with the launch of Pardi's Ain't Always the Cowboy tour — with Case as the headlining sponsor. The tour is traveling across the United States now and finishes with a headlining show at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Oct. 1. A full tour schedule and tickets can be found at JonPardi.com/Tour.

"We are passionate about building up the workforce in the industry, and Jon is a great ambassador who grew up in the industry and understands the value of hard work," said Terry Dolan, vice president, North America, Case Construction Equipment.

"'Get Down Up North' will be a great time, but it will also be an opportunity to get a taste of a career path some may not have considered — and we welcome all with open arms."

Those interested in the "Get Down Up North" contest can enter for their chance to win at www.CaseCE.com/Pardi. Winners will be announced at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023, and the training event will take place in summer 2023. Training includes a basic overview of equipment and safety practices, as well as skill challenges and stick time to give operators a feel for operating the equipment.

The contest continues the longstanding partnership between Case and Pardi, which has included an exclusive performance at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020, ongoing earthmoving projects with Pardi — who is an experienced equipment operator, as well as an inaugural training event with Pardi in Tomahawk in 2021.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com and JonPardi.com.

Today's top stories