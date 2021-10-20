Case Construction Equipment's next Case LIVE virtual event will focus on machine control for dozers and motor graders, and will be held on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Central.

The event will focus on the types of precision technologies available, the applications they are best suited for and the operational advantages that each solution provides. This includes improving productivity and grading accuracy, greater equipment utilization, reducing wear and tear on your equipment — and ultimately the ability to bid more competitively and drive down the total cost of ownership of your fleet.

"At Case, our focus on machine control is built on scalability and identifying the solutions that work best for your business," said Richie Snyder, product marketing manager of construction equipment digital and precision solutions and telematics, Case.

"Our goal is to take away the intimidation factor and show equipment owners the practical benefits of machine control in the work they do."

The event will be hosted by Snyder, as well as Jeremy Dulak and Nathaniel Waldschmidt, product managers with Case.

Visit CaseCE.com/LIVE for a full schedule of upcoming webcasts and events, and click here to register for Case LIVE: Machine Control for Dozers and Motor Graders.

Case LIVE is a new virtual event platform with live events and educational sessions delivering topics that include equipment fleet management, acquisition strategies, new technologies, operational tips and new product launches.

For more information on Case, and the entire lineup of Case equipment, visit CaseCE.com.

