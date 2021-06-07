iOnSite enables real-time tracking of personnel, trucks, equipment and material via the iOnSite mobile app, available in the App Store and on Google Play.

MyLogic Inc., the parent company behind DumpTruckLoads.com, announced the launch of iOnSite, its new workforce and jobsite management tool.

iOnSite enables real-time tracking of personnel, trucks, equipment and material via the iOnSite mobile app, available in the App Store and on Google Play.

Mobile users in the tracking sessions can view the location of their fellow drivers or operators, chat with their colleagues, foremen or the office, take geotagged photos of delivered material and submit digitized versions of their tickets and manifests, saving time and money for the back office while also helping to ensure that drivers get paid quickly and fairly.

iOnSite tracking session organizers can not only track trucks and material from pickup to delivery, but they can also supervise anyone from equipment operators to flaggers, all from one convenient map and dashboard that is accessible from any browser. Session organizers may create multiple simultaneous tracking sessions and can review both live and historical location data, create unlimited geofences to be alerted when trucks or personnel arrive or depart a job site, monitor an activity feed of project events as they happen, send out in-app chats to individuals or an entire team and share a map of their personnel and trucks with their customers.

Organizers also may collaborate with subcontractors by requesting that the subcontractor's trucks or personnel be assigned to the session, with both parties sharing visibility of the location of these people and assets.

"DumpTruckLoads.com and iOnSite are totally independent solutions but complement each other perfectly," said Will Kolbe, co-creator of iOnSite. "DumpTruckLoads.com is the perfect way to find trucks for your projects or to find work for your trucks, and then you can utilize iOnSite to see where those trucks are, to share the locations with customers, and to keep records of that information along with digitized tickets and manifests for faster bookkeeping and dispute resolution."

Businesses can get set up with iOnSite within minutes, according to the company. iOnSite requires no additional hardware aside from a way to access the web dashboard and an Android or iOS smartphone for each user of the mobile app. iOnSite bills on a monthly basis with no contracts required. Billing is based on the maximum number of mobile app users needed to be tracked at a given time.

For more information, visit www.ionsite.com.

About MyLogic Inc.

Founded by the father-son team of Steve and Will Kolbe, MyLogic creates easy-to-use products that solve industry inefficiencies with a focus on construction and trucking. Prior to iOnSite, MyLogic created DumpTruckLoads.com, the world's largest network of dump trucks and of the contractors that hire them. With more than 100,000 dump trucks registered across the United States, DumpTruckLoads.com facilitates the movement of millions of tons of material each year.

DumpTruckLoads.com expanded its service into Canada and Mexico in the first quarter of 2021.

Today's top stories