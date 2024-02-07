List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Cat Medium Dozers Receive Technology Package Upgrades

    Wed February 07, 2024 - National Edition
    Caterpillar


    Now standard, Cat Assist with ARO ensures that every new Cat D4 to D7 dozer comes equipped with the suite of Assist features that can be easily upgraded to Cat Grade 3D.
    Photo courtesy of Caterpillar
    Now standard, Cat Assist with ARO ensures that every new Cat D4 to D7 dozer comes equipped with the suite of Assist features that can be easily upgraded to Cat Grade 3D.

    Caterpillar announced two technology package upgrades for its medium dozer line.

    Formerly ARO with Assist, Cat Assist with ARO (attachment ready option) suite of features will be included as a standard feature on Cat D4, D5, D6, D6 XE and D7 models, starting in early 2024. Additionally, a new Cat Grade with 3D Ready option provides more flexibility for customers upgrading to Cat Grade with 3D on D4, D5 and D6 dozer models.

    Now standard, Cat Assist with ARO ensures that every new Cat D4 to D7 dozer comes equipped with the suite of Assist features that can be easily upgraded to Cat Grade 3D. These features include:

    • Stable Blade — Make finish dozing easier
    • Traction Control — Reduce track slip to minimize wear
    • Auto Carry — Maximizes blade loads
    • Blade Load Monitor — Operator coaching for productivity
    • Slope Assist — Holds blade angles with no GPS
    • Steer Assist — Automatically keeps dozing straight
    • ARO — Sensors (IMUs) on machine for GPS capability

    Cat Grade with 3D uses a GPS signal to automatically adjust blade lift and tilt movements, so operators can get to design faster, save time and reduce the cost of rework, labor and materials.

    The new Cat Grade with 3D Ready option consists of all the hardware required for the 3D system and comes installed and tested from the factory. The option includes onboard sensors, GNSS antennas and receivers, and a 10-in. touchscreen display. This allows the 3D Ready hardware to be quickly updated to a complete Grade with 3D system with the purchase of necessary licenses through the Cat dealer.

    For more information, visit www.cat.com.




