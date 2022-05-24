You want a job site that's as safe and productive as possible. At Caterpillar, that means a focus on autonomy.

Front and center is what you've seen in mining, and in Cat Trial 12: No Hands you'll get to see the agility and precision our autonomous mining trucks bring to the table, not unlike what you'd see from a world class soccer player. And you'll get a sneak peek of where this technology is going next.

Caterpillar brought in four-time FIFA World Cup participant DaMarcus Beasley to run through a Cat-themed obstacle course, and did the same with a 794AC autonomous mining truck.

The inspiration came from Cat Trial 3: China Shop, where a mini excavator navigated through tens of thousands of dollars' worth of glassware. Cat wanted to show that its big machines could do it too.

Cat autonomous equipment was originally introduced at MINExpo 1996, and the 794AC was showcased at MINExpo in 2021. The first autonomous 794 AC electric drive mining trucks were deployed in South America.

In Chile, the first of 28 autonomous 794 AC trucks began arriving in May 2021 to be part of Teck Resources Limited's low-cost, long-life Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project. ­­It is the latest autonomous mining truck equipped with Cat MineStar Command for hauling, an autonomous hauling solution.

The 794 AC is the first electric drive model to join the expanding Command for autonomous haulage fleet, which includes the Cat 789D, 793D, 793F and 797F models.

When you think of services at Caterpillar, the first things that come to mind are related to maintenance and financing. Did you know that automation — more specifically Cat MineStar Automation Solutions — is also a service the manufacturer provides its customers?

Autonomy is rapidly emerging in the mining industry as essential for improving safety and productivity and lowering cost. The 794 AC, equipped with Command for hauling, enables total autonomous operations of the mining trucks, interaction with other equipment, and integration with customer mining processes and systems, all managed by MineStar.

Cat Trial 12: No Hands shows how autonomy is coming to other industries. The latest video features a semi-autonomous version of the Cat 299D3 compact track loader (CTL).

With its vertical lift design, this CTL delivers extended reach and lift height for quick and easy truck loading. Its standard, suspended undercarriage system provides enhanced traction, flotation, stability and speed to work in a wide range of applications and underfoot conditions.

A semi-autonomous version of the machine also was previewed for the public and press at Cat Trial 12.

Caterpillar has decades of experience with autonomy — specifically in the mining sector. A 2020 acquisition has helped advance its experience in large mining equipment and start on a path that features new, nimble, miniaturized technology.

So, while not commercially available… yet… the semi-autonomous 299D3 points to the potential Cat Command for Construction has to enhance your job sites.

Also featured in Cat Trial 12: No Hands is former Major League Soccer player DaMarcus Beasley. Beasley played for the Chicago Fire and Houston Dynamo in addition to teams in The Netherlands, England, Scotland, Germany, and Mexico. He is the only American man to play in four FIFA World Cups, making 126 appearances during his 16-year international career before retiring in 2019. And he wasn't just a fantastic player, Beasley is a great ambassador for the "beautiful game."

The course features obstacles made up of officially licensed Cat merchandise including:

Phones — With a modern, rugged design the Cat S62 Pro is protected by a high grade aluminum body, and tough scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Coolers — This 55 quart cooler is designed for the durable and rigorous needs of your job site.

Lights — CT3610 swing arm lights and CT3541 LED work lights are versatile and can help brighten any job or work area.

Tool bags — The Cat 16-inch Pro Wide Mouth Tool Bag features 18 pockets and an open, uncluttered interior space for maximum holding capacity.

Shovels — The K10-102 D-handle digging shovel with its nearly indestructible handle is "rated strongest in class."

Cat Trial 12: No Hands highlights the teamwork, agility and precision that goes into success for your team and your job site. For more information, visit www.cat.com.

