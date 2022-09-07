You work hard on job sites every day. Digging and hauling and dumping; you're doing the work and building a brighter future for people around the world.

For Cat Trial 13: Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site we're following five machines hard at work on a construction site.

Inspired by the best-selling children's book, "Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site" Sherri Duskey Rinker and Tom Lichtenheld tell the story of Crane Truck, Cement Mixer, Dump Truck, Bulldozer and Excavator as they spend an action-packed day in the dirt.

But do you ever wonder what happens on job sites when things get shut down and everyone turns in for the night? The Cat Trials are bringing that story to life — with special guest appearances from three Cat dealer service trucks whose motto is "when you go to bed, we go to work!"

Crane Truck is a Cat TL642 telehandler. This machine is precision engineered to handle any task, offering stability, maneuverability, speed and power in any application. Cat telehandlers offer all-around visibility and take the lead in lift and reach capability.

Bulldozer is a Cat D6 track type tractor. Caterpillar designs and builds the integrated engine and power train to work together so you get maximum productivity, efficiency and reliability. The D6 is a world-class dozer built to help you produce the highest quality work in a variety of applications.

Cement Mixer is powered by a Cat on-highway truck engine. Cat on-highway truck engines were engines are built to have multiple lives. Caterpillar is committed to keeping the more than one million on-highway truck engines out there running at peak performance.

Dump Truck is a Cat 745 articulated truck that features a world-class cab design and was re-engineered based on feedback from operators around the world. Enhancements include new controls, transmission-protection features, hoist-assist system, advanced automatic traction control system, stability-assist machine rollover warning system and a fuel saving ECO mode.

Excavator is a 349 hydraulic excavator that brings premium performance with simple to use technologies like Cat GRADE with 2D, Grade Assist and Payload — all standard from the factory to boost operating efficiency up to 45 percent.

The video also features three Cat dealer service trucks. Cat dealers around the world are working 24 hours/7 days a week to make sure you can focus on what's most important: your business. The services and support they offer are key to your success.

Uptime is critical. Dealer service trucks allow you to avoid the time of taking your machine in for repairs. These trucks feature the latest technology, so your Cat dealer technicians will have all the tools they need to get the job done.

Caterpillar takes pride in providing you unparalleled support. It's about extending the life of your machines and minimizing your operating costs. And the company does its best to be proactive instead of reactive.

This includes things like:

Customer Value Agreements (CVA) — Just like the security blanket getting lowered on to Cement Mixer, think of CVAs as your security blanket to help make sure your machines stay up and running. You get Genuine Cat Parts delivered to the right place at the right time with flexible service options to meet your needs and so much more.

Parts Availability — Getting the parts you need, where and when you need them is critical. And parts.cat.com makes it super easy — from order, to pickup to delivery 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, giving you the peace of mind Crane Truck gets from his teddy bear.

Preventative Maintenance — This is about protecting your investment. That means making sure your equipment is serviced correctly and on time. This will mean better availability and lower operating costs.

Rebuilds — Programs like the Cat Certified Rebuild Program are designed to provide customers with rebuilt machines that perform, look and even smell brand new, fulfilling the customer's need for updated equipment for a fraction of the cost of new.

Self Service Options — You'll notice Dozer tucking herself in. That's not unlike customers who like to take care of their own maintenance. And that's what self service options are for.

Cat Trial 13: Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site celebrates the great work you do every single day and the commitment our dealers make to support you — any time day or night — so that you'll be ready to take on the world.

