The Construction & Demolition Recycling Association (CDRA) has announced the recipients of its Safety Awards ahead of the 2024 C&D World Convention.

This year, CDRA received a record number of member companies with qualification for the Best Practices in Safety Award, underscoring the industry's unwavering dedication to safety.

"Our industry necessitates nothing less than excellence in safety protocol, and these companies showed innovation and dedication towards ensuring the security of their employees and work sites. We're proud to award these members for their exemplary practices," said Jason Haus, CDRA President and CEO of Dem-Con Companies.

Silver Winners

Construction and Demolition Recycling Inc.

Rockwood Sustainable Solutions Gold Winners

Arcosa Crushed Concrete

Champion Waste & Recycling Services

Coastal Waste & Recycling Inc.

Dem-Con Companies

JR Ramon Demolition

Lautenbach Recycling

Michael Brothers Companies

Mount Materials

Posillico Materials

Premier Recycle Company

ReSource Waste Services

Southwind RAS LLC

van der Linde Recycling

Construction and demolition recycling and related operations have inherent risk factors, and the most successful operators have created specific action plans to minimize those risks and create a safety culture. The CDRA developed the Best Practices in Safety awards program to recognize companies that have achieved a high level of safety management and to identify a level of safety performance that will help C&D operators manage their business.

All award winners will be honored as part of the CDRA's Annual Membership Meeting at C&D World 2024, Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 in Bonita Springs, Fla.

For more information, visit www.cdraconvention.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

