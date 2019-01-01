Cemex Donates U.S.$1M to Earthquake Relief Effort

Sun September 11, 2107 - National Edition
Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. announced Sept. 11, that it would provide the equivalent of U.S.$1 million in building materials for reconstruction efforts in states affected by the tragic earthquake registered in southern Mexico on Sept. 7.
Cemex in Mexico has an operational and commercial presence in the affected states, and the company said that fortunately, all of the its employees are safe from harm.
In addition, Cemex has initiated the following humanitarian initiatives:
“It is once again time for us to show our solidarity with the people of Mexico," said Fernando A. Gonzalez, CEO of Cemex. "Faced with this natural tragedy, we embrace our responsibility to support our fellow citizens. We can all join in this great effort to overcome adversity.”
