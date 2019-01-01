--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Cemex Donates U.S.$1M to Earthquake Relief Effort

Sun September 11, 2107 - National Edition
CEG


Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. announced Sept. 11, that it would provide the equivalent of U.S.$1 million in building materials for reconstruction efforts in states affected by the tragic earthquake registered in southern Mexico on Sept. 7.
Cemex in Mexico has an operational and commercial presence in the affected states, and the company said that fortunately, all of the its employees are safe from harm.

In addition, Cemex has initiated the following humanitarian initiatives:

  • Supply of basic goods in the affected communities, including food, cleaning, and hygienic items
  • Establishment of a fund to receive voluntary donations from Cemex's personnel worldwide
  • Activation of a Cemex volunteer program to aid the affected states
  • Vehicle mobilization to support the transportation of people and heavy machinery for debris removal
  • Expansion of social self-construction programs focused on providing dignified housing to low-income families
  • Provision of certain commercial benefits to support those affected by this natural tragedy.

    • “It is once again time for us to show our solidarity with the people of Mexico," said Fernando A. Gonzalez, CEO of Cemex. "Faced with this natural tragedy, we embrace our responsibility to support our fellow citizens. We can all join in this great effort to overcome adversity.”

    For more information on Cemex, please visit: www.cemex.com.



