Chadwick-BaRoss Inc. will be operating out of Kaz’s South Windsor, Conn., location.

Chadwick-BaRoss Inc. (CBR) has completed the acquisition Kaz Equipment of South Windsor, Conn. The deal, which officially closed March 2, will result in the expansion of CBR's operations in the state of Connecticut and provide CBR with its first location in the greater Hartford area.

CBR also confirmed that it will be retaining all employees of Kaz in South Windsor as new members of the greater CBR team and will be operating out of Kaz's South Windsor location. Kaz Equipment's founders, Joe Kazimir and Eric Olivieri, will be remaining with the business in management roles.

"We are excited to see the Kaz Equipment team join the CBR family," said Jim Maxwell, president of Chadwick-BaRoss. "Kaz Equipment has been a respected name in the greater Hartford region for the past 15 years and their team has done a tremendous job of building a great local business with a loyal customer base. We look forward to integrating them into our CBR family.

"Kaz Equipment will bring a great deal of experience and knowledge to our operations, notably with the Takeuchi Products lines, which was a particular strength for Kaz. The opportunities that this acquisition presents will help CBR to expand its footprint in southern New England, and in particular to provide us an important Takeuchi partner in the region."

The South Windsor branch will be CBR's 8th location in the Maine-based company's operations, which covers Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

"This acquisition is important for us," said Maxwell. "CBR is a growing brand in our business, and the addition of a site in a major metropolitan area like Hartford fits with that growth strategy. We're very much looking forward to building on Kaz's great relationships in the region and continuing to expand and represent the CBR brand throughout New England."

About Chadwick-BaRoss Inc.

For more than 90 years, Chadwick-BaRoss has been a local leader in the construction equipment sale and leasing industry across New England. The company sells and services more than a dozen brands of heavy equipment through its branches for customers across New England.

About Kaz Equipment

Founded in 2006 by Joseph Kazimir, and joined by his partner Eric Olivieri in 2007, Kaz has been a leader in the heavy construction equipment sales and service business for the past 15 years. The company is the authorized dealer of Takeuchi, Ventrac and Avant equipment in the greater Hartford area, and employs 12 in the region.

