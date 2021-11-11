ClearSpan Structures has added the Bolt Up Building to its line of building solutions. The ClearSpan Bolt Up Building is designed for easy installation and provides a structural solution for any operation on any property.

"ClearSpan's Bolt Up Buildings are ideal for a self-install, DIY project," said Geoffrey Ching, director of sales of ClearSpan Structures. "These pre-engineered and standard designs offer exceptional value, and can be shipped in less than 1 month, which is remarkable in this time of endless supply chain delays."

Bolt Up Building kits are weld free and bolt together for easy assembly, allowing a limited crew or group of friends to put it together in just a day or two. These structures require few tools for construction and ensure projects aren't hindered by long wait times and construction timelines.

The standard package includes an installation guide, framing, roof, cladding, trim, doors and all the required accessories to complete a fully functional and professional looking building. The buildings are rated for up to 145 mph wind loads and 30 lb. ground snow loads, and can withstand just about any region or climate, delivering a dependable structure at a competitive price point, according to the manufacturer.

The buildings are available in four sizes and provide a solution for those who don't need one of ClearSpan's larger-scale structures. The available sizes include 20 ft. W by 24 ft. L; 24 ft. W by 30 ft. L; 30 ft. W by 40 ft. L; and 30 ft. W by 52 ft. L. All building sizes come with 12 ft. high sidewalls.

For customers in need of a more comprehensive structure, a Premium Bolt Up Package also is available. This includes everything in the standard package, along with gutters, downspouts and a DripX condensation barrier.

Bolt Up Kit framing is made from 14 gauge, red-iron 12 ft. high sidewall columns and rafters, 16 gauge roof purlins and 3/8 in. steel structural plates. The roof and wall cladding are constructed from prime, 26 gauge acrylic Galvalume R-Loc and come in a choice of five colors.

Framing for large access doors is included for both end walls, and customers are provided one 10 ft. by 10 ft. Janus 2000 steel roll-up door, as well as a steel walk-in door with a lockset. All features are designed to help customers get started using their structure right away.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer these Bolt Up Buildings to our customers and expect them to be exceedingly popular," said Ching.

For more information, call 866/643-1010. or visit www.clearspan.com.

Today's top stories