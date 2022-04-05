List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
CNH Industrial invests in Advanced Engineering Center in Arizona

Tue April 05, 2022 - West Edition
CNH Industrial


The Phoenix metro area is a nationwide hub for high-performance companies and individuals. CNH Industrial’s new facility there will accelerate its Raven business’s developments in AI, autonomy, machine learning and data science.
CNH Industrial has opened a new engineering center in Scottsdale, Ariz. This facility will support the rapid growth of the company's Raven precision agriculture technology business as it develops cutting-edge customer solutions.

"Our industries are undergoing a significant tech transformation and CNH Industrial wants to attract a growing talent pool of engineers and digitally-focused professionals that will shape this future," said Kevin Barr, chief human resources officer, CNH Industrial.

"Our new Scottsdale hub will be an attractive, dynamic and innovative workplace where we will accelerate progress in the digital, automation and autonomous spaces."

In addition to the new Scottsdale location, CNH Industrial also intends to invest in the expansion of Raven's existing Innovation Campus in Baltic, S.D., located minutes away from its headquarters in Sioux Falls. These facility upgrades will provide more space and resources for customer-inspired engineering, testing and research. The investments in Scottsdale and Baltic will bolster the company's engineering talent base, support the demand for innovative aftermarket solutions, and further Raven's technology integration and advancements for the Case IH and New Holland Agriculture brand platforms.

These sites complement CNH Industrial's current footprint in Arizona, which includes its nearby R&D facility in Casa Grande and proving grounds in Maricopa.

"Our integration with Raven is rapidly accelerating technology delivery to customers. It allows our engineering teams to efficiently go from ‘code to cab' to develop and deploy new technologies.These sites combined with our existing activities will reinforce our commitment to have engineers work closely with our customers," said Parag Garg, chief digital officer, CNH Industrial.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




