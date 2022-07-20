Wrench Care preventative maintenance plan helps customers reduce downtime.

Company Wrench announced its Wrench Care preventative maintenance plan to help customers reduce downtime. The plan covers the first 24 months or up to 1,000 hours of preventative maintenance on new machines purchased from Company Wrench.

There are several benefits to Wrench Care, including fixed costs with discounted parts and service labor; 53-point inspections by factory-trained technicians at each service; documentation of service records; maintaining warranty compliance; and oil sampling at every service.

"We created this preventative maintenance plan to help customers get the most return on their investment when they purchase new machines," said Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench. "We want to help them identify and any issues before they create potential downtime."

For more information, visit companywrench.com.

Today's top stories