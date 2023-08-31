List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Connecticut DOT Sets New Complete Streets Design Criteria to Improve Road Safety

    Thu August 31, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Connecticut Department of Transportation


    Complete Streets means ensuring all modes of transportation are considered in the planning and design of the transportation network.
    Complete Streets means ensuring all modes of transportation are considered in the planning and design of the transportation network.

    A program has been created to ensure that every road and street project in Connecticut is built for everyone's safe use, under the guidance of the state's Department of Transportation (CTDOT).

    CTDOT has implemented its new Complete Streets design criteria to be incorporated into all projects. The agency announced Aug. 24 that the design standards are an expansion of CTDOT's Complete Street Policy, ensuring that every project includes a focus on pedestrian and bicycle facilities as well as public transportation operations to create stronger intermodal transportation networks and improve safety.

    The policies are aimed at creating roadways that work for everyone, the department said in a news release on its website. By ensuring the needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit customers of all ages and abilities, safety is improved, and a stronger transportation network is created.

    "While this change may sound technical, it is a big deal for improving the safety of our transportation network," said CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. "I am incredibly proud of our bureaus of engineering and construction, and policy and planning, for tackling the challenge I posed to them and developing these new Complete Streets design criteria for all of our future projects. We are doing everything we can to break down barriers to transportation and make Connecticut roadways more accessible for everyone."

    Scott Hill, the state agency's chief engineer and bureau chief of engineering and construction, added, "Utilizing Complete Streets design criteria is just one of the many ways we're working to make Connecticut safer for all roadway users. This change will solidify and ensure that pedestrian, bicyclist and motorist safety is incorporated into the billions of dollars' worth of projects we have planned in our Capital Program."

    Last year was the deadliest on Connecticut roadways in decades, CTDOT noted, with more than 360 fatalities, including more than 70 pedestrian deaths.

    To help reduce further injuries and deaths on the state's roadways, the new design initiative focuses on three areas to improve safety and mobility:

    • Pedestrian facilities, including sidewalks, shared-use paths, or side paths on both sides of the roadway.
    • Bicycle facilities, such as paved outside shoulders, bike lanes, separated bike paths or shared-use paths on both sides of the street.
    • Transit provisions, meaning more crosswalks, shelters, benches and other ways to make existing or proposed transit stops more accessible.

    If any CTDOT project does not meet these three criteria, a formal design exemption and approval is required by the department's chief engineer.

    For more information, visit www.ct.gov/dot.




