Wed January 04, 2023 - National Edition #1
The British philosopher, historian and archaeologist R.C. Collingwood once wrote, "The subject matter of history is not the past as such, but the past for which we possess historical evidence."
Thanks to our friends at the Historical Construction Equipment Association, here are some great photos of vintage iron at work that provide a glimpse (and evidence) of the imagination and innovation of our industry many decades ago.