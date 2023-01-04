List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Construction Chronicle: Vintage Equipment in Action

Wed January 04, 2023 - National Edition #1
HCEA/CEG


The British philosopher, historian and archaeologist R.C. Collingwood once wrote, "The subject matter of history is not the past as such, but the past for which we possess historical evidence."

Thanks to our friends at the Historical Construction Equipment Association, here are some great photos of vintage iron at work that provide a glimpse (and evidence) of the imagination and innovation of our industry many decades ago.

Photo: 1/6

Dredging contractor Dunbar & Sullivan of Buffalo, N.Y., used Irish names for all of its floating fleet right up to its demise in the 1980s. Built in 1897, the 3.5-cu.-yd. dipper dredge Brian Boru was the first such vessel built with a steel hull. (Dunbar & Sullivan Dredging Company collection, HCEA Archives)
Warner & Swasey’s Gradall inspired several competitive products, including the rare Quickway Grademaster. Quickway’s line of small cranes for mounting on conventional and military surplus highway trucks was far more successful. (Marion Steam Shovel Company image, HCEA Archives)
This Bucyrus-Erie 1650-B was Peabody Coal Company’s flagship stripping shovel when she was put to work in 1956. Boasting a 55-cu.-yd. dipper on a 145-ft.-long boom, this behemoth weighed 4,850,000 lbs. (HCEA Archives image)
Pipeline construction often requires a host of pipelayers to place long sections of pipe. Eight Cat pipelayers are visible in this Sept. 11, 1954 scene as they hold a 600-ton section of pipe. They will walk it to the edge of the Niagara River during construction of the first pipeline, a natural gas line for the Tennessee Gas Transmission Company, to cross the river. (Dunbar & Sullivan Dredging Company collection, HCEA Archives)
If modern standards for exhaust emissions become more stringent with each higher tier, this Marion Steam Shovel Model 300 rail-mounted stripping shovel must be about a Tier Minus 10. Offered from 1915 through 1923, the 350-ton, six-yd. 300 was also available with more environmentally friendly electric power. (Marion Steam Shovel Company image, HCEA Archives)
Restored 1951 Cletrac FDE crawler tractor with cable dozer, owned by Ed McElhone, shoving dirt to restored 1944 Bucyrus-Erie 15B cable shovel s/n 33421 owned by Dave Geis and operated by Bill Rudicill, lettered for Goochco Construction Company, 2005 International Convention, Reynolds Alberta Museum, Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Canada. (HCEA Archives image)




