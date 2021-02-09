Clearway Energy Group has announced that it has completed construction and reached commercial operations on the 192 MW Rosamond Central solar project in Kern County.

Rosamond Central is contracted under power purchase agreements with East Bay Community Energy and Clean Power Alliance — Community Choice Aggregators providing a range of power options to regional customers — and the city of Palo Alto Utilities, which has administered Palo Alto's electric power system for 120 years.

Construction of Rosamond Central began in February 2020 and was led by McCarthy Building Companies. More than 600 jobs were created during construction and the site will sustain several permanent operations and maintenance jobs. The solar site also represents a $5 million investment in Kern County through tax revenue to support public services in the area, and will generate enough clean energy to power more than 71,000 homes each year.

In 2021, Clearway partnered with East Bay Community Energy to distribute $250,000 in grants to more than two dozen community-based organisations in Alameda County, providing emergency relief and purchasing personal protective equipment for area frontline workers and at-risk community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clearway is one of the largest renewable energy companies in the state with approximately 1800 MW of operating renewable energy assets. Rosamond Central will expand the company's footprint in Kern County, where the company owns and operates 1053 MW of wind and solar energy assets and contributes approximately US$20 000 000 in annual property taxes to the local economy.

In December 2020, Clearway announced a joint equity transaction for a 1.6 GW portfolio that includes Rosamond Central.

