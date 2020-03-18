--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
VIDEO: Construction Industry Gathers in Big Way at ConExpo 2020

Wed March 18, 2020 - National Edition
CEG


At ConExpo 2020. U.S. buyer attendance increased 8 percent from the 2017 show, and total buyer attendance improved by almost 5 percent. David Sverdsten (L) and Rick McCall of Cannon Hill Industries, based in Post Falls, Idaho, get a closer look at their newly purchased Diamond Z series DZH 5500 tracked horizontal grinder at the show. (L-R): Curry Supply’s Anne Sutton, Regis Sherry and Craig Fitzgerald were on hand to discuss the company’s growing market coverage, which includes new facilities in Phoenix and Houston, as well as the company’s wide range of heavy-duty service trucks at the show. Bobcat’s new all-electric T76E track loader was on display at ConExpo with Justin Odegaard, acceleration manager of Bobcat Company, West Fargo, N.D. The CTL features a ruggedized lithium battery pack that provides a full day’s runtime. Ed Butler from Wales demonstrates the hydraulic system and grapple for Kinshofer North America. At the Dromone Engineering exhibit (L-R) are Erik Ortega, Lauren Dunn, Martin Segarty, Philip Gillic, William Egenton and Ronan Timmins. Renee Hart of J & R Excavating, Moundsville, W.Va., operates the Susan G. Komen for the Cure special LBX “Pink-Belt Excavator,” as representative Paul Wagner from Lexington, Ky., looks on. Here, Hart tries his hand at a game of dice. On display at the Volvo booth at the Festival Grounds was the special Gold Rush excavator The new Terex TA400 was on display at the Festival Grounds. (L-R): Clint Bornemeier, Tanner Bornemeier, and Tyler Bruns, all of Agri-Builders, Elmwood, Neb., speak with Jack Penner of K-TEC Earthmovers about the new 1030 concept scraper. (L-R): Marvin Lawson and Tyler and Alan Nusbaum, G. Oxley Construction, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., checking out the Remu “Big Float” on a Komatsu PC240LC. Eric Dupee of Remu USA, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, exhibits his company’s amphibious excavator, the Remu E22. Isuzu displayed its new 4HV1 natural gas/propane engine as well as its line of REDTech (Reliable. Eco-Friendly. Durable.) engines at ConExpo 2020. Isuzu displayed its new 4HV1 natural gas/propane engine as well as its line of REDTech (Reliable. Eco-Friendly. Durable.) engines at ConExpo 2020. Kubota debuted a new SCL1000 compact track loader at ConExpo 2020. An attendee trains at a simulator booth at the John Deere exhibit. Crowds gather at the John Deere exhibit. At the Felling booth, (L-R) are Rebecca Gerads, TJ Schwartz, Patrick Jennissen, Jacob Meyer, Jason Worley, Mike Flynn, Roger Magers, Nathan Uphus, Mike Pitts, Daniel “Boone” Larsen and Gary Knudsen. George Lumpkins (L) of Kobelco gave Atlas Machinery’s Larry Dupaix a rundown of the company’s most current product line during ConExpo. Atlas Machinery sells and rents equipment in Salt Lake City. Kubota introduced the SCL 1000 stand-on track loader, its smallest loader to date. The machine is designed to work in tight spaces and has a total width of only 36-in. The Bell Truck 100 for 100 challenge attracted hundreds of attendees who were sure they could hold on for 100 seconds. Not many were successful, as Bell Trucks America CEO Mitch Nevins reported only two were able to complete the entire 100 seconds on the first day of the show. Bedrock Machinery’s attachment line is presented by Jack Yao. Tadashi Suzuki, executive vice president of Tadano Cranes, addresses the media at ConExpo. Suzuki reported on the progress of integrating the Demag line of cranes into the company and reiterated Tadano’s goal of being “Number 1 worldwide in lifting equipment.” Buyers flocked to the Maeda booth, which was located at the Festival Grounds. Maeda USA distributes a line of mini-cranes for limited access and confined space lifting. The Tadano exhibit emphasized the “Stronger Together” theme, a reference to its recent purchase of the Demag mobile crane business. (L-R): MWI Pumps’ Brett Climan, Ken Wachman, Joseph McGuire and Joe Hathcock were promoting a duo of high-quality pumps to their existing lineup — the Eco Primerite and the Compact 6 RotoFlo. The SANY exhibit was a must-see at ConExpo. A vast array of new product offerings and a crowd pleasing show of mini-excavators “artistically contorted” by a group of highly skilled machine operators. This 1923 Best Tractor was a show stopper as the machine was impeccably restored to brand-new condition in 2012 and was on display in the Festival Grounds. An impressive display at the Volvo exhibit featured the combo of an R100E articulated truck and EC950FL excavator. Shantui brought a nice combo of dozers, including the new K2 series machines with cab enhancements, and they were assisted in promoting the line by well know retiree, Kirk Gillette (L). (L-R, remaining): David Lynes, Candice Lynes, Max Wang and Dawson Brits. The guys from Pemberton, based in Longwood, Fla., had a vast array of attachments on display and promoted by a host of staffers (L-R) including Renatao Rey, Allen Mowry and John Kinney. Representatives of Kelly Tractor, the Western Hemisphere’s distributor of IMT drilling rigs, had an impressive display and were well represented (L-R) by Roland Freeman, Dan Cox, Adam Richardson, Bob Byrne and Bruce Budd. Max Ravazzolo, CEO of MB America, exhibits the company’s specialized bucket-mounted rock crushers, drum cutters and screening buckets. Talking about the Witzco Challenger Trailers displayed under the big tent in the Festival Grounds (L-R) are Jeff Schatz, Josh Weinstein, David Norman, Shami Jimenez De Jesus, Rene Ramirez and Hugo Conde. The distinguished panelists for the Deutz Corporation press conference (L-R) included Frank Hiller, Michael Wellenzohn and Bob Mann. Donning their Viking helmets, a big group from Hydrema was promoting their newest products. (L-R): John Millsaps, Jan Werner Jensen, Leif Sondergaard, Kris Binder, Barry Ferrell, Jeffrey Platzke, Allen Patterson and Matt Sfeir. Allen Engineering, based in Paragould, Ark., had some impressive new products on display including the new 2424 VLP (versatile light paver) concrete paving machine, new riding polishers, and this all-new for 2020 AW16E battery-powered concrete wheel buggy. (L-R): Southeastern Sakai dealer representatives Brian Meissen, Steve Meissen and Dan Dwyer of Reynolds-Warren Equipment, Lake City, Ga., catch up with Sakai manufacturer representative Erik Coyle and discuss the newest machines being introduced at ConExpo. The all-new Solesbees (a Kinshofer Company) NOX tilt rotator attachment on this Yanmar carrier machine actually operates without cylinders, but uses a special thread and operates within one iron cast housing for an overall lighter weight attachment. With close to a dozen new products to showcase, the international press corps was out in full force at the Hyundai press conference during ConExpo. HydrauliCircuit Technology had a great display of hydraulic kits and a skilled staff to provide tips for field installation. (L-R): Lauren Gates, Dan Fields, Steve Lindler, Kevin Foster, Greg Hickman and Navin Baliga. First time ConExpo exhibitors, the SMH Group brought an eye-catching display of OLKO amphibious track systems, Atlas and Mantsinen material handlers. (L-R): Bill Thompson, one of the founders of Thompson Pump based in Port Orange, Fla., speaks with customers Patrick Jackson and Steve Jackson of Jackson-Merkey Contractors Inc., Muskegon, Mich., about the newest product offerings and the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Now this is a first! The Bomag Robomag operator-free asphalt compactor. This is a fully autonomous tandem roller for asphalt compaction. Based on geo-fencing and GPS data, it can autonomously compact a pre-planned area. It includes Bomag’s Asphalt Manager technology for achieving optimal compaction results and documenting these. It also contains sensors for obstacle detection to improve safety. There was a lot of activity around the Roadtec exhibit as the Astec company once again brought in a huge display of machines and new technology for 2020 and beyond. Bergmann Americas, first-time exhibitors at ConExpo, was busy with non-stop curious show attendees stopping by to see their newest products. Bergmann staffers (L-R) included Kevin O’Donnell, Hans-Hermann Bergmann, Marvin Stein and Bernd Kirschner. Setco Solid Tire & Rim, based in Idabel, Okla., had a large contingency of representatives at ConExpo to promote its products. (L-R): Chris Brodgon, Bobby Gillespie, James Rodriguez, Bernd Bauermeister, Mitchell Bayer, Roy Camargo and Buck Hill. Some Georgia boys stopped by the LeeBoy exhibit to gain more info on the new product introductions, including this new 8530 paver. (L-R): Jason Mulkey and Mark Edgar of Sunbelt Asphalt, Auburn, Ga.; Ed Ford, LeeBoy; Spencer McCroskey and Adam Oliver, Sunbelt Asphalt; and Bryce Davis, LeeBoy. ConExpo’s version of Mad Max. These guys traveled in a pack and saw the outdoor exhibits in record time. The Calder Brothers team (L-R) David, Glen, Wayne and Cameron Calder had an impressive display of Mauldin products front and center in front of Central Hall that included the new Mauldin M415XT Maintainer with all-new drive system and new four-wheel steer. Scotty Guimond (C) of National Attachments shows his company’s premium line of Nye demolition attachments. (L-R): Sealing the deal with what is now the Coronavirus fist bump — Alexandre Marchetta, CEO of Mecalac, congratulates Chris Palmer and Andre Parent of Woods CRW on becoming the Mecalac dealer for central Pennsylvania. Justin Hendricks of Vacuworx discusses the updates to its flagship RC Series Vacuum Lifting System. The changes are designed to maximize safety while minimizing downtime on the job. In addition, Vacuworx said it has made the lifters “smarter” than ever by incorporating a CAN bus system to provide real-time diagnostics and enhanced safety features. Kevin Jeske (L), regional manager of Carlson Paving Products, an Astec Company, with show attendee Greg Paszt, equipment manager of Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., Columbia. Mo., who is looking over the Carlson CP-130. Providing contractors versatility, the CP-130 excels across a wide range of paving applications, including driveways, large commercial projects, municipal job sites and county roadways. Astec has been known for its modeling for ConExpo for a very long time … production plant modeling, that is. Imagine speaking to a potential asphalt plant purchaser as you show him or her a scale model of what the options would be. Kobelco saluted veterans and the Wounded Warrior Project with this special excavator during ConExpo. Michael Spreadbury, director of marketing and publications at Peterson Pacific Corporation, Eugene. Ore., stands with his company’s 5710D tracked horizontal grinder, which is designed for high-volume producers with very demanding end-product specifications. This grinder can readily reduce a wide range of material including stumps. (L-R): Representatives of LiuGong and Dressta, Howard Dale, chairman of LiuGong, Europe and LiuGong Dressta Machinery; Kevin Thieneman; chairman of LiuGong NA; and Mani Iyer; LiuGong NA president, discuss the company’s line of equipment, which now includes the all new Dressta TD-16N dozer. Bruce Bartling, general manager, NW region of Cal-Line Equipment (and Toro dealer), Livermore, Calif., checks out the debut of the Toro fully electric E-Dingo, designed for indoor work, but powerful enough for the outdoors with a high-capacity lithium battery and operating capacity of 515 lbs. At GOMACO's massive ConExpo booth is one of its premier dealers, Road Machinery & Supplies Co. Abby Sill, strategy analyst, and Mike Sill, CEO, stand with the new GP4 slipform paver. The GOMACO GP4 is designed for paving up to 40 ft. wide and can accommodate multiple width changes. This machine was purchased by Croell Inc., an RMS customer based out of Iowa. Thunder Creek Equipment’s Jeremy Scott (L) talks with an attendee about the company’s fuel, service and maintenance solutions during ConExpo 2020. Thunder Creek Equipment’s Todd Rau (R) talks with an attendee about the company’s fuel, service and maintenance solutions during ConExpo 2020, including the redesigned Service and Lube Trailer. ConExpo 2020 attendees visited the Thunder Creek Equipment booth to take a look at the Pella, Iowa-based company’s latest fuel and service offering, the Multi-Tank Trailer with Oil. Mike Hale (L) and Joe Haynes of Lone Star Drills were on hand to promote the company’s line of soil testing equipment and water well drills. The Bell B20E, Bell Trucks’ smallest articulated offering, was one of the company’s many trucks on display in the North Hall. The B20E LGP is a true 6×6 with a driven rear axle. It is powered by the Tier IV final/Stage 4 emissions compliant Mercedes Benz OM934LA. Tracey Road Equipment was very excited to announce at ConExpo that the company is the Carlson Paver dealer its entire distribution area. Brandt Equipment Solutions, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, had Nathan Rhodes, director of digital marketing, stand with the new mastless snow wing and plow on a John Deere 624L wheel loader. Sam Shelton, marketing manager of Hitachi, and Kent Hogeboom, national sales manager of CEG, review some of the features of the new Hitachi loaders. (L-R): The ASV booth had a visit from one of its dealers from the Pacific Northwest, Jet City Equipment, Oak Harbor. Wash., who brought the whole team, President Pete Franssen Sr.; Pete Franssen, sales; Mike Frannsen, sales; Andrew Frannsen, sales; Andy Bighouse, parts and service manager; and John Stevenson, sales. Here, they stand in front of ASV’s RT-120 forestry unit. ConExpo 2020 was among the most challenging AEM has ever hosted with a mix of cold, rainy weather, the COVID-19 pandemic and nervous exhibitors. Despite all this, though, a huge crowd gathered around the John Deere exhibit in the North Hall. Bearcat Manufacturing’s Steve Karl (L) and Mike Melander, based in Wickenburg, Ariz., showcase the revamped BK-250 crack sealer. Hitch Doc had a full booth featuring its Dual Dozer Grading system, Fuel Trailer systems, Push-Off Bucket system. (L-R): Eric Boughey, sales and business development; Vice President Chad Mohns and Steve Henderson, sales. Rubble Master paid tribute to its dealers and customers in the United States with this specially detailed machine. Debuting at ConExpo was an industry first from Mobile Track Solutions — a 630HP tractor capable of towing straight tongue and gooseneck scrapers. MTS has taken all the systems they’ve been refining on the 3630T and carried them over to this new Switchback platform. Equipped with a Cat C18 engine and Cat TA22H transmission, this unit takes construction grade to a new level. ConExpo-Con/AGG unveiled the world’s largest 3D-printed statue to honor the growing role women play in the construction industry. The ConExpo-Con/AGG opening ceremony kicked off with the 3D statue printing and the traditional ribbon-cutting to mark the start of the show. ALLU's big announcement at this year’s ConExpo was that it has entered the crusher bucket market. Long known for making the original and finest screening bucket on the market, ALLU is sure to make some noise in the crusher bucket segment. Cranes pierce the sky over the Festival Lot at ConExpo 2020. Mike Rowe has been and continues to be a fantastic spokesperson for Caterpillar, working hard to promote the opportunities for great careers in the construction industry. Hubertus Muhlhauser, CEO of CNH Industrial, addresses members of the media about the new Case machines introduced at ConExpo. Country music star Jon Pardi (L) was at the Case booth with Case dealer Mike Savastio, president and CEO of Groff Tractor & Equipment Holdings. Guido Azzolin, president of MB Crusher of Italy, gives the thumbs up on the show’s first day in Central Hall. One of the many products that Danuser bought to ConExpo was the mega mixer material handler bucket. (L-R): Lee Proctor, Toni Taylor and Glenn Danuser, vice president, all of Danuser. Bomag presented an impressive lineup of compactors and millers during ConExpo. The sight of Old Glory offers some symbolic comfort among tremendous uncertainty these days. At the Etnyre International booth (L-R) are Don Etnyre, president Etnyre International LTD; Nick Manzer, also of Etnyre; Mike Chenet, president of CC&T, a division of GT Mid-Atlantic; and Rich Wilsie, Senior., director of sales and marketing, Etnyre International LTD Stopping by the Metso booth (L-R) are Allen Cullinan; Bob Bruner, CEO; James Bruner, director; and Mike Cullinan, chairman of the board, all of United Contractors Midwest. In front of the Metso LTMX4 track crushing plant (L-R) are Robert Sutherland, Metso; and Adam Nolan and Jason Fox, both of Central Service & Supply, Des Moines, Iowa. LeeBoy introduced the Leeboy 8530 paver at ConExpo and representing LeeBoy (L-R) are Bryce Davis; Chris Barnard, president; and Mike Lee, Eric Lee and Tommy Weese, all of the R&D department and family members of the Lee family. (L-R): Mike Anderson, Hoffman Equipment – NJ; John Kennedy, Manitowoc Cranes; Scott Bradley; and Timothy Lambert. both of Allen Myers of Pa.; and Walt Joachim, Hoffman Equipment – N.J., enjoy the first day of ConExpo at the Manitowoc press conference announcing six new cranes and several other models. The new cranes came from Manitowoc, Grover, Potain and National Crane. The Cat 395 excavator drew large crowds all week at ConExpo. Mario Perezcassar (L) and Scott Carey of VSS Macropaver of Hickman, Calif., discuss the durability of their pavers with show attendees. The Volvo EC950F excavator and the Volvo R100E ridged hauler. ConExpo attendees enjoyed stopping by the Wacker Neuson booth. Hank Fredrickson (L) of Wacker Neuson answers questions about the Wacker Neuson ST31 track skid steer from Dave Tindall of Riverbend Machinery. The Liebherr 938 excavator with its patriotic colors drew large crowds all week while at ConExpo. The Link-Belt excavator with the LXS 95R shear was on display during ConExpo 2020. At the Manitowoc booth, Mike Lanigan (second from R), president of Lanco Group of Companies, welcomes players of the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl championship team (L-R) are Matt Suhey, Jimbo Covert, Otis Wilson, Jay Hilgenberg and Willie Gault. John Deere introduced the 333G Smartgrade compact track loader with fully integrated 3D grade control. At ConExpo 2020, Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. (HCMA) continued to expand its most technologically advanced line of Dash-6 wheel loaders with the large and powerful ZW370-6 developed for high volume production operations and quarries. At ConExpo 2020, Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. (HCMA) continued to expand its most technologically advanced line of Dash-6 wheel loaders with the large and powerful ZW370-6 developed for high volume production operations and quarries. Husqvarna displayed a wide range of products and put on live demos while at ConExpo. Gator Machinery’s Ernie Gallegos, based in Fontana, Calif., exhibits the company’s PCST3618 coarse material washer. Alan Johnson (L), area sales manager of Howell Tractor & Equipment, and Mike Morton, president of Howell Tractor & Equipment, head in to see the Sennebogen booth. Michael Arico of Tompkins Excavating, Putnam Valley, N.Y., stops by to get some information on all the new Komatsu machines from Ashlee Muniz of Komatsu America Corp. At the Komatsu booth in front of the Komatsu WA 480 wheel loader are Katie and Jay Rickert, owners of Rickert Excavating, Glenco, Minn., and Justin Sailer, district manager of Komatsu America Corp. Rodney Schrader, chairman and CEO of Komatsu America Corp., introduces Smart Construction during ConExpo 2020. Takeuchi announced its new TB220 fully electric mini-excavator during ConExpo. The machine will be available in September 2020. The new TW80-S3 is the first wheel loader that Takeuchi has released in the past four years. Elliott Equipment of Omaha, Neb., showed ConExpo attendees its popular 40142 boom truck, which features a 40-ton lifting capacity and a 142-ft. telescopic boom. Jason White (in cab), inside sales manager, and Vice President of Sales and Business Development Paul Cassidy. Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar chairman and CEO, addresses members of the media during the manufacturer’s press conference on March 10. Members of the Historical Construction Equipment Association, including Tom Berry (third from L), enjoyed discussing vintage iron with ConExpo 2020 attendees. Bomag was excited to showcase its new BM 2500/75 milling machine during ConExpo. Dan Wolkew (L) of Western Land & Metals, Arkansas, and Mike Howell of REMco based in Livermore, Calif., discuss the custom configurations of the 1530-ST SandMax impact crusher. Despite cancelling its press conference and staffing its exhibit in the Festival Lot with local workers, Volvo’s exhibit still drew big crowds over the course of ConExpo 2020. Brian Milne (L), Komatsu America Corp., and Mark Johnson, UEM, General Equipment & Supplies Inc., stand with the Komatsu PC130 excavator. At the John Deere booth and looking over the new 850L dozer (L-R) are Dennis Adams, Ozark Laser; Andy Flynn, Erb Equipment Co.; Edward Brown, Ozark Laser; and Matt Heisel, UEM, Erb Equipment Co. Montabert introduced its water spray systems for its hydraulic hammer lineup while at ConExpo. Representing Montabert (L-R) are Michelle Wilson, Aaron Scarfia, Tim Miller and Stephane Giroudon. The spray feature includes an integrated hose protection design with a water inlet port. Breakers with this feature will have two lifting points for improved safety and a water nozzle that provides a wide-angle spray. Towmaster of Litchfield, Minn., is known for its outstanding craftsmanship, personable customer service and extensive trailer product lines. Representing Towmaster (L-R) are Russ Woelke, Great Lakes/southeast sales territory manager; Alan Kraft, northeast sales territory manager; Arin Laugtug, western sales territory manager; and Bob Pace, north/south central sales territory manager. Link-Belt showcased several cranes in the Festival Lot, including its 100, 110 truck crane, 120 rough terrain and 175 AT. Gulf Coast Crane Service of Corpus Christi, Texas, purchased the new Link-Belt 175 AT crane while at ConExpo. Here, with their dealer, B-C Equipment Sales Inc., also of Corpus Christi, Texas, is Chad Whitworth (C) of Gulf Coast Crane Service, with Bill Lathrop, president, and Darin McCreery, both of B-C Equipment Sales Inc. This Best tractor caused at least a few thousand passersby to pause for a moment to admire it. Connect Work Tools of Superior, Wis., offers premium attachments, hydraulic breakers, compactors, rotating grapples and pulverizers for the construction, demolition, recycling and mining industries. (L-R): Mark Richter, regional sales manager, West region, with customer Bob Hagaman, managing partner of GPM Services, Oregon City, Ore., and James Boughton, regional sales manager, Southeast and technical support, look over the extensive products offered by Connect Work Tools. The King of Cornhole, Matt Guy (L), competed against anyone at ConExpo who believed they had any chance of defeating him. It was doubtful anyone did. Seriously, he was that good. MB Crusher America of Reno, Nev., displayed its lineup of specialized screening buckets, drum cutters and crusher buckets in the Silver Lot. Among its many offers during ConExpo 2020, Perkins Engines showcased its new 2806J-E18TTA Tier IV Final 16.1 L, six-cylinder engine, which boasts 800 hp with an electronic common rail fuel system. IROCK showcased its new RDS-20E mobile crusher during ConExpo 2020. SmithCo.’s CEO and President Scott Lovell showed off a custom SmithCo side dump mine trailer at this year’s ConExpo in the Festival Grounds. The Case wheel loader concept — Project Tetra — jointly developed by the Case engineering and CNH Industrial international design teams, reimagines wheel loader design. It demonstrates the viability of alternative fuels in construction equipment and the feasibility of using fuel generated from waste products and renewable sources. Case introduced “Project Zeus” — the 580 EV (electric vehicle), the construction industry’s first fully electric backhoe loader. The power and performance of the 580 EV is equivalent to other diesel-powered backhoes in the Case product line and provides considerably lower daily operating costs while also producing zero emissions. Kobelco welcomed ConExpo 2020 attendees with a host of new excavators at its exhibit. Geith’s Kyle Lundeen (L), Midwest district sales manager, and Connor Gans, district sales manager, of West Fargo, N.D., stand with a huge Geith PL090QH bucket inside the North Halls entrance — a great spot as attendees enter the hall. NPK President Dan Tyrell (L) and District Manager Ken Skala present the company’s NPK C-6CSD sheet pile driver from among the many NPK and Genesis attachments on display at the company’s booth. Lance Conley (L) of Lake Erie Portable Screeners was joined by Lake Erie Portable Screeners President Rick York (R) to conduct some business with Julie Wallace and George Stenner of Stenner Tree Care at the show. (L-R): Germany’s Robert Piasecki, Martin Hartl and Sabine Piasecki of Rockwheel-Hartl showcase the D30 Rockwheel rock grinding attachment. Yoder & Frey Auctioneers’ Rodney Russell spoke with attendees about the company’s many auction-related services and upcoming auctions at the show. Toku America’s Jason Malana (L) and Willie Studway found the company’s new Striker T-Rex, a breaker equipped with a grapple attachment for increased efficiency, attracted a great deal of attention at the show. Minnich Manufacturing President Rob Minnich spoke about the company’s A-4SCW on-slab self-propelled wireless dowel pin drill featuring the first I-QAN remote communication system for dowel drills, along with many other enhancements introduced at ConExpo. (L-R): Clint Filges, operations director of I+ICON USA caught up with Cam Gabbard, Company Wrench president, and James McNelis, Joseph B. Fay Company executive vice president, at the C.W. MachineWorx/Company Wrench equipment display. Bandit Industries’ Bethany Lenahan and Eddie Gruss were ready to discuss the company’s recently introduced Model SG-75 stump grinder at the show. Ryan Kolb of Sennebogen LLC spoke with attendees about the company’s lineup of material handling equipment at the show. (L-R): At the Screen Machine equipment display, Scott Wagner, Timm Miller, Billy Stump II, Mike Zamiska, John Lamprinakos and Mauricio Escobar had a great deal to discuss with attendees, including the company’s recently introduced SMI compact line of jaw crushers and screening plant. (L-R): IROCK Crusher LLC’s John Patton, Eric Dombrowski, Dan Davis and Ken Taylor reviewed the company’s conveyors, crushing plants and screening plants with attendees at the show. (L-R): Alpine Rockwheel’s Mike Booth, Jeremy Foust, Cathy DeSanto and Dave Horn discussed the company’s rock and concrete cutting attachments, roadheaders and soil mixing attachments at the show. Shields Premier Windshields’ Beau Shields demonstrates the impact resistance of the company’s polycarbonate replacement windshields for heavy equipment. (L-R): Adrian Gonzalez, Ranae Aguirre, Molly Mausser, Joe Debattista and Dave Freeman of McLellan Industries, Hanford, Calif., exhibit the Super Luber. Haver & Boecker’s Steve Fair (L) and Scott McMaster were on hand for the introduction of the company’s Niagara F-Class Portable Plant at the show. ECA Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jeff Harmston was on hand to discuss the company’s lineup of drilling, pile driving, hoisting and rigging, slurry cutting, soil mixing and soil stabilization equipment, including this Klemm KR 806-4GM drilling rig at the show. Palfinger Product Manager Greg Sneek discussed the new PK 37.002 TEC7, the company’s first 30-meter-ton crane in the TEC range. (L-R): Link Belt Excavators’ Don Harvell joined Dallas Coffey and Steven McDougle of the company’s Virginia- and Maryland-based dealership Link-Belt Mid Atlantic, to review the equipment on display in their booth. JLG Industries’ Jason Carothers was at the show to talk about the company’s innovative 670SJ self-leveling boom lift, designed for uneven worksite conditions. Doosan Infracore aims to innovate the construction machinery industry and create sustainable customer value through digital transformation of business. The Concept-X project combines ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies at the construction site and enables leading implementation of future construction sites. Concept-X will successfully drive business through increased productivity, reduced costs and risks in the construction site. At ConExpo, the Doosan DL580-5 wheel loader is the same size as its older brother, the DL550-5. This newer edition, though, boasts a wider range of features, including a reinforced boom for heavier loads and a new innovative double-circuit axle cooling system, said Zachary Stallings, total quality manager of Doosan Infracore North America. Jason Johnson, division manager of OilQuick USA, saw non-stop crowds at his demos of the OilQuick Quick Attach System. Johnson said this is the future of attachment systems because operators want any machine, any attachment at any time. Okada America’s Sal LaCorte (L) and Greg Smith were on hand to discuss the company’s 15000 FT-LBS Class hydraulic breaker, the Okada TOP1000. Fecon had equipment displays both inside and outdoors at ConExpo. (L-R): Fecon’s Bob Candee, John Imm, Britt Hefner, Brian Kile, Joe Barnett and Blake Evenson with the company’s lineup of Bull Hog forestry mulchers. Meaghan Gamboa and Shane Foreman of Klein Products, Ontario, Calif., present the K400 trap tank.

Multiple construction and construction materials industry segments converged on the Las Vegas Convention Center and Festival Grounds as they came together for ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 to unveil new technologies and products, share knowledge, network with industry peers and buy equipment.

Registrations for the show totaled more than 130,000. At the conclusion of the show, cancellations from international attendees totaled less than 1 percent.

"We refer to ConExpo-Con/AGG as the ‘heavy metal' show, but it's more than that," said Mary Erholtz, vice president of marketing of Superior Industries and ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 show chairperson. "It's also small equipment, education and technology. And that was reflected in every way this week. Giant machines, incredible exhibits, fantastic education and huge expectations. Organizers of ConExpo have a legacy of building and innovating on previous shows, and the 2020 gathering extends that record of success. This has been one of the best editions of ConExpo — ever."

Exhibitors across the show, from the Festival Grounds to North Hall to Bronze Lot to South Hall, expressed enthusiasm for the tremendous engagement they received from contractors and producers looking to purchase equipment.

According to IFPE Show Chairperson David Price, global marketing manager of HydraForce Inc., "The crowd was much better than expected under the circumstances and most importantly, the right buyers were on the show floor. We were very pleased with the strong showing from the 300-plus exhibitors at IFPE 2020, and we are looking forward to the 2023 show."

Mike Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat echoed those sentiments.

"Tuesday for us was record breaking in terms of leads and attendance at our booth, which is how we measure how successful the show is for us. We had more people to our booth on the first day than all of the 2017 show. This is a once-every-three-years show, and our dealers and customers were really excited to be here."

With growing concerns about COVID-19, show management worked closely with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Southern Nevada Health District to make sure exhibitors, vendors and attendees were provided with heightened cleaning services and hand sanitizers to help reduce the spread of germs and enable show participation to stay healthy on site at the show.

"We have been pleased with the success of the overall show and attendance in our booth," said Ingo Schiller, president and CEO of Tadano America Corporation. "The management team at ConExpo has been monitoring the situation and they made a very difficult decision to close the show a day early. We appreciate their leadership and we look forward to ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023."

Key metrics of the show included:

U.S. buyer attendance increased 8 percent from the 2017 show, and total buyer attendance improved by almost 5 percent;

  • Overall contractor and producer attendance grew by 14 percent;
  • 6-out-of-7 attendees serve in a decision-making role;
  • Total registered attendance reached more than 130,000 for the week; and
  • Attendees purchased a record-breaking 75,622 tickets for education sessions at the show, a 46-percent increase from the 2017 show.

At the same time, the technological change revolutionizing these industries was pervasive across the show's record 2.7 million-plus net sq. ft. of exhibits featuring 2300-plus exhibitors from the leading U.S. and global manufacturers, from multi-national giants to small firms with specialized products.

Other highlights included:

  • Partnership with women in construction groups to highlight the growing role women play in the industry, including the unveiling of the world's largest 3-D printed statute of a human to honor the growing role women play in the construction industry;
  • Workforce solutions area in the Festival Lot that showcased industry recruitment best practices.
  • The Tech Experience returned for a second year and focused on modern mobility, sustainability and smart cities.
  • The first-ever Fluid Power Hour for the co-located IFPE show, which featured an opportunity for engineers to network with their peers on the show floor.

