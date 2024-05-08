List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Farm-Rite Holds Open Houses in St. Cloud, Dassel, Minnesota

    Wed May 08, 2024 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG


    April was a busy month for Farm-Rite, as the company held open houses at two of its locations on April 19 in St. Cloud, Minn. (810 Mayhew Lake Rd. NE) and on April 27 at its Dassel, Minn. (901 Parker Ave. W) facility.

    More than 400 people attended the event in St. Cloud, where attendees enjoyed pork chops from St. Joe Meat Market. Representatives of Midsota, Felling and Diamond Mowers provided information on their products. A demonstration by CMP was held in the lot showing the all-new Grapple Grab bucket.

    "This event is our way to thank our customers; it truly is a customer appreciation event for us," said Jay Kockler, general manager of the Farm-Rite, St. Cloud location. "The support from our customers is invaluable, and we are grateful for their trust in our products/services."

    Farm-Rite Equipment, Dassel hosted its annual "Customer Appreciation Day, on April 27th. More than 600 people were served hamburgers, hotdogs, and brats. Customers enjoyed testing out the new Bobcat equipment as they moved large piles of dirt from one end of the lot to the other.

    Every year, Farm-Rite lights up the grill to show its appreciation and gratitude for its customers, vendors and employees. At both events, attendees received special discounts on Bobcat OEM parts and more.

    For more information, visit farmriteequip.com. CEG

    Attendees were invited to the demo area for equipment testing during the Dassel open house. (CEG photo)
    Farm-Rite Equipment held an open house at its facility in St. Cloud, Minn. (CEG photo)
    This Bobcat E165 is ready for work. Bobcat’s 131-hp full-size excavator in the 16- to 18-ton size class, is ideal for roadways, railroads, bridges, infrastructure and commercial and urban job sites. (CEG photo)
    A variety of equipment was on display at Farm-Rite’s open house in Dassel, Minn. (CEG photo)
    Customers had the chance to see the machines and talk with Farm-Rite representatives at the Dassel open house. (CEG photo)
    Huge inventory was on display at the Farm-Rite Dassel, Minn., open house. With three other locations in St. Cloud, Willmar and Long Prairie, Farm-Rite has extensive equipment on hand ready to go. (CEG photo)
    Tim Cox, co-owner of Farm-Rite Equipment, greets guests at another successful Farm-Rite open house in Dassel, Minn. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Towmaster Trailers’ Chris Pokornowski, regional sales account manager, and Aebi Schmidt, national sales manager, talk to an interested open house attendee in Dassel. (CEG photo)
    This original Melroe loader circa 1960, the predecessor to today’s modern Bobcat, is on display in the lobby of Farm-Rite of Dassel. (CEG photo)
    Gordy Anderson (L), service technician, and Tom Cox, parts and service manager and co-owner of Farm-Rite, are ready to take care of customers during the open house in Dassel, Minn. (CEG photo)
    In Dassel, a great lunch was served, which included brats, hotdogs, burgers, chips, slaw, cookies and more. (CEG photo)
    This Bobcat Platinum T76 series compact track loader with the Bobcat woodchipper attachment was ready for visitors. (CEG photo)
    A nice combo platter for snow season — a new Bobcat Platinum S76 R series limited-edition machine sports an exclusive paint and decal scheme that makes a bold impression on every job site with a Bobcat KAGE snow system. (CEG photo)
    Bob Pace, national sales manager of Towmaster Trailers, Litchfield, Minn., was in St. Cloud with one of the company’s most popular trailers — the 16,000-lb. 16-ft. T16DT. (CEG photo)
    Open house attendee and long-time customer Mark Warnert (L), president and CEO of Warnert Companies, St. Cloud, Minn., catches up with Jay Kockler, Farm-Rite St. Cloud general manager. (CEG photo)
    Nick Rademacher, product representative of Midsota Manufacturing, Avon, Minn., brought this Midsota FBHB 32-ft., 12,000-lb. equipment trailer to the open house in St. Cloud. (CEG photo)
    Todd Gunderson, parts manager of Farm-Rite St. Cloud, fills the big parts orders that came in during the open house. (CEG photo)
    At the St. Cloud open house, Brian O’Donnell (L), regional sales manager of SCAG Power Equipment, Mayville, Wis., shows Jeff Meyer some of the great features on their V Ride XL 61-in. commercial mower with a Vanguard engine. (CEG photo)
    Lunch is served in St. Cloud. (CEG photo)
    Mike Fitzgerald, marketing manager of Bobcat, West Fargo, N.D., with Sarah Hovda, office manager, Farm-Rite Equipment of St. Cloud. (CEG photo)




