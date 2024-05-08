April was a busy month for Farm-Rite, as the company held open houses at two of its locations on April 19 in St. Cloud, Minn. (810 Mayhew Lake Rd. NE) and on April 27 at its Dassel, Minn. (901 Parker Ave. W) facility.

More than 400 people attended the event in St. Cloud, where attendees enjoyed pork chops from St. Joe Meat Market. Representatives of Midsota, Felling and Diamond Mowers provided information on their products. A demonstration by CMP was held in the lot showing the all-new Grapple Grab bucket.

"This event is our way to thank our customers; it truly is a customer appreciation event for us," said Jay Kockler, general manager of the Farm-Rite, St. Cloud location. "The support from our customers is invaluable, and we are grateful for their trust in our products/services."

Farm-Rite Equipment, Dassel hosted its annual "Customer Appreciation Day, on April 27th. More than 600 people were served hamburgers, hotdogs, and brats. Customers enjoyed testing out the new Bobcat equipment as they moved large piles of dirt from one end of the lot to the other.

Every year, Farm-Rite lights up the grill to show its appreciation and gratitude for its customers, vendors and employees. At both events, attendees received special discounts on Bobcat OEM parts and more.

For more information, visit farmriteequip.com. CEG

