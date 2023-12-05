The new facility will offer many medical services ranging from a modern Emergency Department to advanced cancer care. (Penn Highlands Healthcare rendering)

Penn Highlands State College, a $70 million hospital and medical office building directly off Interstate 99 on Colonnade Boulevard in State College, Pa. is tentatively scheduled to open in the summer of 2024.

Construction continues to progress well on the project, according to a Dec. 4 news release from Penn Highlands Healthcare. The new facility is planned to offer medical services ranging from a modern Emergency Department to advanced cancer care.

"With the opening of the new hospital and medical office building, Penn Highlands Healthcare is augmenting our services in the State College community," explained Rhonda Halstead, regional market president of Penn Highlands Healthcare's Central Region. "People will receive high-quality medical care from some of the region's top physicians and providers in state-of-the-art facilities."

Among the services to be provided at the new central Pennsylvania medical facility are:

An Emergency Department with 10 private treatment rooms for prompt assessment and expert care.

An ultramodern Surgical Department which will include three high-tech operating suites and an Endoscopy Procedure Room.

18 private inpatient rooms.

A Medical Imaging Department designed to utilize advanced equipment for the sharpest images and diagnostic capabilities.

A Pulmonary Function Lab for advanced screening, diagnosis, and treatment.

The medical office building adjacent to the new hospital in State College will be a 32,000-sq.-ft. facility, which Penn Highlands Healthcare noted is set to include:

Offices for family medicine and specialty care physicians and providers.

A QCare walk-in clinic that will provide care to all patients — from infants to seniors.

Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center, staffed by nationally respected oncologists, along with a multidisciplinary team that will provide advanced medical oncology and infusion services. In addition, the advanced facility will be equipped with a linear accelerator that delivers radiation to cancerous tumors with pinpoint accuracy and spares the healthy tissue nearby.

Penn Highlands Life's Journey OB/GYN, providing care for every stage of a woman's life.

A Women's Medical Imaging center that will include screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds and DEXA bone density scans.

Penn Highlands Heart Center will offer specialized heart care, including non-invasive testing, EKG, and echocardiogram.

The Penn Highlands Lung Center at the new State College hospital will provide screenings, diagnostics, and treatments.

Full laboratory services.

A retail pharmacy with drive-thru service.

Trina Abla, chief medical officer at Penn Highlands Healthcare, based in Dubois, Pa., is looking forward to offering more services in the Centre County region.

"Much consideration and evaluation went into deciding which services would be offered at Penn Highlands State College and we are confident that people who live in the region will have the medical care they need in their community from the Penn Highlands physicians and providers they trust," she said in the news release.

The new State College hospital and office complex for Penn Highlands Healthcare will be the 11th such facility in the central region of Pennsylvania.

