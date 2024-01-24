Photo courtesy of UDOT The Utah Department of Transportation recently revealed its construction project totals for 2023. Contractor crews working for UDOT completed 131 projects throughout the state valued at $1.1 billion.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) recently announced that contractors completed 131 projects statewide during 2023, with a total value of approximately $1.1 billion. Construction crews spent much of 2023 performing upgrades to the existing highway system to give a needed boost to state infrastructure.

In 2023, UDOT completed new highways, added wildlife underpasses, replaced pavement, connected trail networks and installed essential safety improvements for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. The list below includes some of the projects completed this year on Utah's highway system.

I-80/I-215 Upgrades — Salt Lake County: UDOT repaved I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East and the I-215 east belt between 3300 South and 4500 South. A new lane also was added to eastbound I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East. The 1300 East, 1700 East and 2000 East bridges along I-80 were demolished and reconstructed. Two of these bridges were slid into place overnight using the innovative accelerated bridge construction method, where the bridge is built to the side of the road and slid into place overnight.

Vineyard Connector — Utah County: Crews built the Vineyard Connector — a north-south corridor west of I-15 connecting Geneva Road (SR 114) in Vineyard to Pioneer Crossing (SR 145) in Lehi. UDOT and Vineyard City partnered in constructing a segment of the corridor from Main Street to 1600 North in Vineyard.

I-15 Enhanced Freeway Striping — Utah County: Lane markings were replaced or improved on I-15 from Payson to Lehi with new, wider lines designed for high visibility and reflectivity. This is the first phase of a larger project that will eventually include many other sections of freeway along the Wasatch Front. Another phase in Salt Lake, Davis, Tooele and Summit counties is scheduled to start in 2024, and will include sections of I-15, I-215, I-80 and SR-201.

U.S. 40 Maintenance — Wasatch County: Crews replaced sections of concrete pavement north of Heber City, as well as the bridge driving surface at the Mayflower exit. This work improved road conditions and extended the life of the bridge.

U.S. 89 Reconstruction — Davis County: Crews converted a 9.5-mi. section of U.S. 89 to a freeway by widening the road to three lanes in each direction; replaced existing intersections with new interchanges (with on- and off-ramps) at 200 North/400 North, Oak Hills Drive, Gordon Avenue, and Antelope Drive; and added new underpasses at Nicholls Road and Crestwood Road. The project also built a new 3-mi. extension of Gordon Avenue and extended and connected frontage roads on both sides of U.S. 89. Three new pedestrian tunnels were built to enable future city and county trail expansions, along with a new multi-use trail to connect the South Weber frontage road to Valley View Drive.

U.S. 91 Upgrades — Cache County: This project improved safety and traffic flow on U.S. 91 near 3200 South, as well as improved the connectivity between the local and regional planned transportation networks. UDOT realigned uncontrolled and skewed intersections, creating safer travel conditions and improving traffic flow. The project also included new paving along U.S. 91 to accommodate lane widening; updated signage and striping and installation of barriers on U.S. 91.

SR 126 Paving — Weber County: This project included the repaving of a large, heavily traveled section of SR-126 in West Haven, Roy and Sunset. UDOT also replaced pedestrian ramps to meet ADA standards and added new signage.

SR 132 Passing Lanes — Sanpete County: UDOT added new passing lanes in both directions on SR-132 north of Fountain Green to improve safety for drivers.

Work continues on the new West Davis Highway project in 2024. A maintenance project in Nephi to replace the driving surface on two bridges and complete various other repairs will continue through spring 2024.

