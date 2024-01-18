Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation Crews currently have detours in place in order to perform work on the project, such as installing diaphragms on the I-16 eastbound overpass and installing overhang jacks on the I-16 westbound overpass.

Contractors working for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will continue construction on the I-16/I-75 Interchange Improvement Project in Macon-Bibb.

Crews currently have detours in place in order to perform work on the project, such as installing diaphragms on the I-16 eastbound overpass and installing overhang jacks on the I-16 westbound overpass.

Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation

Construction on this $500 million project has taken place in multiple phases, with the latest updates being provided by GDOT. Phases 4 and 5, from I-16 westbound/I-75 to Walnut Creek, will see many milestones being constructed. This portion of the project includes:

Continue construction of bridge substructures and superstructures for I-16 Spring Street entrance and exit ramps;

Continue construction of new Second Street bridge substructure;

Continue construction of one new I-16 westbound bridge substructure and two superstructures;

Continue construction of two new I-16 eastbound bridge substructures;

Pouring bridge deck spans and edge beams on new I-16 eastbound bridge superstructure;

Continue construction of two new I-16 westbound entrance ramps;

Continue demolition of bridge ramp to I-16 eastbound;

Continue construction of new MSE (retaining) walls along I-75 northbound and southbound and other walls throughout the project; and

Installing pipe and other drainage structures throughout the project area.

Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation

Phases 2 and 3, being executed by E.R. Snell, has been worked on for the better part of 2023, but there are still punch list items that still need to be completed. Those include:

Continue construction of Riverside Bridge approaches, roadway and lighting;

Continue construction of the Walnut Street bridge, lighting and guardrail over I-75;

Completed construction of the superstructure for two of the new I-75 northbound and southbound bridges;

Continue demolition and removal of the existing I-16 westbound and I-75 northbound and southbound bridges;

Construction of MSE (retaining) walls along I-75 northbound and southbound and at other locations throughout the project continues;

Construction of concrete sound and visual walls along I-75 northbound and southbound continues;

Continue demolition of the existing pavement on the left lanes of I-75 northbound from Hardeman Avenue to north of the Riverside Bridge; and

Continue concrete paving for new I-75 northbound and southbound roadways, and new I-75 southbound ramp to new I-16 eastbound.

Project's Need

Overall, the I-16/I-75 Interchange Improvement project will enhance safety and mobility of the interchange by widening and reconstructing I-75 from Hardeman Avenue to Pierce Avenue and I-16 from I-75 to Walnut Creek within the city of Macon and Macon-Bibb County. This project represents a $500 million investment in the city, the Middle Georgia region and the state's transportation system and will support Georgia's growing freight and logistics industry.

More specifically, the project aims to construct additional interstate lanes, wider shoulder lanes and additional on- and off-ramps. A new collector/distributor (CD) road system will be constructed parallel to both I-16 and I-75, which will allow additional non-interstate traffic capacity. Modifications will be made to bridges and surface streets within the project area to accommodate the additional interstate and CD lanes. These surface street improvements will add or expand dedicated turn lanes, which will reduce congestion and improve mobility for commuter traffic.

Completed Phases

Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation

Phase 1: I-16 Eastbound — Improved approximately 1.5 mi. of I-16 EB between I-75 and Coliseum Drive. Phase 1 construction contract was awarded to C.W. Matthews, low bid at $70 million.

This portion was completed in summer 2022. Roadwork included operational improvements to I-16 WB at the Spring Street interchange. These improvements eliminated the existing weave and improve safety on I-16 EB between I-75 and Spring Street. Crews also closed the Spring Street loop ramp and constructed the I-16 EB collector distributor (CD) road between I-75 and Spring Street.

Pleasant Hill Community

Phase 1B involved the mitigation improvements to the Pleasant Hill Neighborhood on each side of the I-75 corridor. The Phase 1B construction contract was awarded to E.R. Snell for $13 million.

This portion of the project was completed in spring 2018. Roadwork included the relocation and rehabilitation of home to seven vacant lots and building 17 new residential structures throughout the community; created a linear park that includes green space and multi-use trail, lighting and information kiosks along the east side of I-75; created the Jefferson Long Park on the west side of I-75; the boyhood home of Little Richard, the Penniman House, was relocated adjacent to the Jefferson Long Park and serves as a community resource center, where specially created mobile interpretative panels are now displayed; constructed noise and visual walls along I-75 within Pleasant Hill; replaced the David Lucas Pedestrian bridge, transformed an existing open drainage ditch into a grass-covered culvert and streetscaping (resurfacing and sidewalk rehabilitation) throughout the community; and the closure of Frontage Road between First and Second Streets to be used as greenspace access to pedestrian bridge.

