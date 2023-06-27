List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Contractors Digging Deep for Ventilation Shaft Construction

    Tue June 27, 2023 - West Edition #14
    Associated Press


    (U.S. Dept. Of Energy photo)
    (U.S. Dept. Of Energy photo)

    CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) The U.S. Department of Energy says it's making progress on a new ventilation shaft at the nation's only underground nuclear repository that will allow the facility to ramp up operations as it disposes of tons of waste from decades of research and bomb making.

    Contractors have dug more than a third of a mile into the New Mexico desert to build the shaft and are approximately 250 ft. from reaching the final depth.

    Ventilation at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant has been an issue since 2014, when a radiation release contaminated parts of the underground facility and forced an expensive, nearly three-year closure. It also delayed the federal government's multibillion-dollar cleanup program and prompted policy changes at national laboratories and defense-related sites across the U.S.

    Carved out of an ancient salt formation approximately half a mile (800 m) deep, the subterranean landfill located outside of Carlsbad received its first shipment of radioactive waste in 1999. The idea is that the shifting salt will eventually entomb the waste.

    Officials said approximately 13,000 yds. (11,887 m) of concrete were used to line part of the new utility shaft, while the remainder will be lined with steel mesh and bolts to keep the salt walls in place.

    The work involves geological mapping, drilling and blasting before all the material is excavated to make way for the shaft.

    Officials said the whole ventilation system is expected to be done by mid-2025 and will triple the air flow.

    Environmental groups and nuclear watchdog groups have voiced concerns that the ventilation project could lead to further expansions of the repository.




    Today's top stories

    ADOT, Ames Earn America's Transportation Awards Honors

    FDOT Makes Improvements to Daryl Carter Parkway in Central Florida

    Volvo Construction Equipment Reveals Electric Charging Protocol to Accelerate Transformation

    Ikaros LLC Leads Congestion Reduction Project in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

    Hamm HD+ Tandem Rollers Now 'Digital Ready' In All Weight Classes

    Far West Equipment Dealers Assn. Merges With AED

    Highway Equipment Company Expands Hyundai Dealership Territory into Ohio

    Kraemer North America Starts Massive Colorado Project



     

    Read more about...

    Four Corners New Mexico Nuclear






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA