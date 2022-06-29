Our Main Office
Wed June 29, 2022 - West Edition #14
As warmer conditions arrive in the Pacific Northwest, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are repairing five bridges in Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap and Mason counties. Work began in early June. The project will repair areas of the driving surfaces which are showing signs of wear and tear.
"Drivers will see a combination of lane closures with flaggers to total bridge closures with a signed detour in place," said Project Engineer Casey Fraisure. "Our team will provide advance information about what travelers can expect."
WSDOT's contractor, Massana Construction Company, based in Gig Harbor, will work in phases. Crews will address one bridge at a time. Work on the $1.5 million bridge preservation contract began on Monday, June 6. Crews started work at the eastbound U.S. 12 bridge over State Route 8 in Elma and the westbound U.S. 12 Satsop River Bridge.
Work to provide a smoother ride for all State Route 7 travelers in Spanaway and Tacoma began earlier in June.
Starting June 6, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation began to remove and replace approximately10 mi. of worn asphalt on both directions of SR 7 in two separate work zones. They will finish work in August.
Work areas:
Crews will work at night when traffic volumes are lower. Single lane closures will be in place each night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 7:30 p.m. Fridays to 9 a.m. Saturdays.
The $2.6 million project will help preserve the existing highway for years to come.
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin work to remove and replace several miles of worn roadway on southbound US 101. Crews will replace worn asphalt to create a fresh driving surface and preserve the highway, the top layer of the roadway will be removed. Damaged portions of asphalt will be repaired before it's repaved.
Work locations include:
Crews will work at night when traffic volumes are lower.
After paving is complete, crews will create a construction zone on the southbound U.S. 101 on-ramp to northbound I-5.
If the weather cooperates, the $2.19 million project will be completed by September.