Construction crews began upgrades to various locations in Washington on June 6. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT.)

As warmer conditions arrive in the Pacific Northwest, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are repairing five bridges in Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap and Mason counties. Work began in early June. The project will repair areas of the driving surfaces which are showing signs of wear and tear.

"Drivers will see a combination of lane closures with flaggers to total bridge closures with a signed detour in place," said Project Engineer Casey Fraisure. "Our team will provide advance information about what travelers can expect."

WSDOT's contractor, Massana Construction Company, based in Gig Harbor, will work in phases. Crews will address one bridge at a time. Work on the $1.5 million bridge preservation contract began on Monday, June 6. Crews started work at the eastbound U.S. 12 bridge over State Route 8 in Elma and the westbound U.S. 12 Satsop River Bridge.

Work Locations

Grays Harbor County

Westbound U.S. 12 Satsop River Bridge at milepost 15.8;

Eastbound U.S. 12 bridge over SR 8 in Elma at milepost 21.3;

Mason County

Both directions of U.S. 101 over Shelton-Matlock Road in Shelton.

Jefferson County

U.S. 101 Big Quilcene River Bridge in Quilcene at milepost 296.7.

Kitsap County

Both directions of Warren Avenue Bridge (SR 303) in Bremerton;

WSDOT will work to keep people moving. Crews need daylight hours to do some portions of the work.

New Roadway Surface On SR 7

Work to provide a smoother ride for all State Route 7 travelers in Spanaway and Tacoma began earlier in June.

Starting June 6, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation began to remove and replace approximately10 mi. of worn asphalt on both directions of SR 7 in two separate work zones. They will finish work in August.

Work areas:

Right lane of northbound SR 7 from SR 507 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord to 169th Street in Spanaway;

Northbound and southbound right lanes of SR 7 from north of SR 512 to South 38th Street in Tacoma.

Crews will work at night when traffic volumes are lower. Single lane closures will be in place each night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 7:30 p.m. Fridays to 9 a.m. Saturdays.

The $2.6 million project will help preserve the existing highway for years to come.

Paving, Barrier Upgrades On U.S. 101

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin work to remove and replace several miles of worn roadway on southbound US 101. Crews will replace worn asphalt to create a fresh driving surface and preserve the highway, the top layer of the roadway will be removed. Damaged portions of asphalt will be repaired before it's repaved.

Work locations include:

Left lane of southbound U.S. 101 from Mud Bay to Crosby Boulevard;

Right lane of southbound U.S. 101 from Black Lake Boulevard to the on-ramp to southbound I-5;

Southbound U.S. 101 exit to Second Avenue in Tumwater.

Crews will work at night when traffic volumes are lower.

New Barrier

After paving is complete, crews will create a construction zone on the southbound U.S. 101 on-ramp to northbound I-5.

If the weather cooperates, the $2.19 million project will be completed by September.

Today's top stories