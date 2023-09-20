List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Crews Correct Portion of I-6 Damage to Reopen Highway

    Wed September 20, 2023 - West Edition #20
    UDOT


    The Utah Department of Transportation has fixed and reopened a portion of I-6 between Helper and Solider Summit after flood damage caused the road to close.

    The highway was closed in both directions while crews built a temporary fix.

    "With the amount of water that came down and debris due to the burn scar from the Bear fire in 2021, we had excessive flows," said UDOT District Engineer, Region 4, Dan Hinckley in a Fox 13 interview.

    "We needed to bring in about two feet of fill, so we mobilized trucks to start bringing that fill in and spreading the fill, compacting the fill so we will have a gravel surface that we can put cars on," said Hinckley.

    The Utah Department of Transportation has fixed and reopened a portion of I-6 between Helper and Solider Summit after flood damage caused the road to close. (UDOT photo)
    The Utah Department of Transportation has fixed and reopened a portion of I-6 between Helper and Solider Summit after flood damage caused the road to close. (UDOT photo)
    Crews built a gravel road as part of a temporary fix with approximately 2 ft. of fill. The road is now open to all travelers. (UDOT photo)
    Crews built a gravel road as part of a temporary fix with approximately 2 ft. of fill. The road is now open to all travelers. (UDOT photo)




