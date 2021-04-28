(Curry Supply photo)

In a strategic move to strengthen Curry Supply's footprint in its Great Lakes sales territory, the company announced John Brun as a regional sales manager. Brun will personify Curry Supply's corporate values while applying his vast experience in the heavy equipment industry to better serve the company's valued customers located in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

"I am thrilled to have John [Brun] on the Curry Supply team. He brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and he will play an integral part in our aggressive growth plan throughout North America," said Will Buddin, director of sales of Curry Supply.

When asked about his appointment to regional sales manager, Brun said, "I'm extremely excited to join the team at Curry Supply. Over my 20 years in the equipment rental business, I have seen the quality of products Curry builds firsthand working out in the field. During those years, I was renting these products to customers, and now the opportunity to sell these quality products has my competitive juices flowing."

For more information, visit currysupply.com.

