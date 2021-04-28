Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Curry Supply Names John Brun as New Regional Sales Manager

Wed April 28, 2021 - Midwest Edition #9
Curry Supply


(Curry Supply photo)
(Curry Supply photo)

In a strategic move to strengthen Curry Supply's footprint in its Great Lakes sales territory, the company announced John Brun as a regional sales manager. Brun will personify Curry Supply's corporate values while applying his vast experience in the heavy equipment industry to better serve the company's valued customers located in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

"I am thrilled to have John [Brun] on the Curry Supply team. He brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and he will play an integral part in our aggressive growth plan throughout North America," said Will Buddin, director of sales of Curry Supply.

When asked about his appointment to regional sales manager, Brun said, "I'm extremely excited to join the team at Curry Supply. Over my 20 years in the equipment rental business, I have seen the quality of products Curry builds firsthand working out in the field. During those years, I was renting these products to customers, and now the opportunity to sell these quality products has my competitive juices flowing."

For more information, visit currysupply.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




Today's top stories

Six Ways the Electric Revolution is Transforming the Way We Work

End in Sight On 12-Mile Road Repair Project in Minnesota

Infrastructure Bill: Is it Enough? What Do We Really Need?

Hitachi Rolls Out Grade Control Technology Options for Select Excavators

AEM Applauds Problem Solvers Caucus for Leadership on Infrastructure

Hiniker High-Capacity V-Plow Breaks Up Snow, Ice

New I-69 Finish Line Website Includes New Maps, Construction Updates

Industry Veteran Tim DeLany Joins Five Star Equipment



 

Read more about...

Business News Curry Supply Co. Employee News TRUCKS






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo