Curry Supply is hosting a virtual event live from its newest facility in Gilbert, Ariz., on April 14 to15, 2021. Registrants across the United States will have the ability to tune in to hear from the executive sales team as they host product demonstrations on some of the company's most sought-after work trucks, like crash attenuators, fuel/lube trucks, water trucks, service bodies and more.

In total, there will be five, one-hour virtual broadcasts in which the team will detail the features and benefits of each truck, demonstrate proper operation techniques for each build, and even train rental colleagues on key selling points about the vehicles.

At the end of each broadcast, viewers can ask questions during a live Q&A session with the presenters.

Those presenting on behalf of Curry Supply are Jeff Shaw, vice president of sales and marketing; Will Buddin, director of sales; Marc LaBorde, director of national accounts; and Patrick Hanlon, national account manager.

This event not only will allow viewers to get a first-hand look at Curry Supply's newest facility but also will serve as an educational session for all interested in the work truck industry.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many businesses, Curry Supply has adapted traditional ways of conducting business with the use of technological advancements. By hosting a virtual event, we can ensure the safety of our valued customers and team members while simultaneously connecting with viewers and conducting complete product demonstrations on our most popular products," Jeff Shaw explained.

Registration for this event is free. To RSVP, visit www.currysupply.com/registration. After the conclusion of the event, five lucky winners will be drawn and selected to receive one of Curry Supply's door prizes.

For more information, email currymarketing@currysupply.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

