Crews from C.W. Matthews have been working since last summer to rebuild and reopen the Cheshire Bridge over Peachtree Creek. The original bridge had to be demolished after a fire cause significant damage to it in August 2021. (Photo courtesy of GDOT.)

Crews from C.W. Matthews have reached a construction milestone as officials recently reopened a portion of the Cheshire Bridge over South Fork Peachtree Creek. The crucial span suffered damage from a fire in August 2021 when a 4-in. natural gas line leaked, causing the pipe to ignite in flames. The bridge had been closed ever since.

The partial opening marks a critical breakthrough for the project, which has experienced some delays since the disaster occurred.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Councilmember Alex Wan and community and business members joined ATLDOT Interim Commissioner Marsha Anderson-Bomar at the reopening to witness and commemorate this milestone of the rebuild project.

Crews working with the City of Atlanta Department of Transportation demolished the old bridge in December 2021.

"The bridge has been closed to all modes of transportation since August 2021, when a fire severely compromised its safety and efficacy," ALDOT said in a statement.

Throughout the fall, C.W. Matthews and crews working with ALDOT completed the following:

Specialized bridge carpenters performed drilling at night under the bridge;

Daily updates included work along shore walls, as well as the beginning stages of forming the support columns for the bridge;

Beams at span #3 was placed during day work;

Crews continued progress on the "caps" at the footing of the bridge;

Utility work was finalized for the remaining companies;

Crews completed pouring the concrete base at the foot of the bridge;

Crews worked on the shore wall for span #3, temporary sub-deck at span #2 and continued work along wall #1; and

Sewer line replacement progressed at the northwest corner of the bridge.

In early July 2022, C.W. Matthews prepared the site and assembled equipment for the installation of concrete footings for the bridge foundation. Drilling for the footings began shortly after, in preparation for pouring of the concrete footings.

Later in the summer, crews completed drilling for the bridge footings in July 2022. Installation of the caisson, rebar and concrete footings also was completed. A new utility pole also has been installed and anchored on the far end of the northside parking lot, as well as the installation of beams after the bridge foundation was set. Sewer line replacements also were installed as part of the new bridge upgrade.

Cheshire Bridge Road is a key connection between some Midtown and Piedmont Park neighborhoods and I-85 and Buckhead.

Fire Closes Bridge

A fire underneath the bridge on Aug. 4, 2021 forced the bridge to close and the structure was eventually demolished. Cheshire Bridge has been closed between Woodland Avenue and Faulkner Road ever since.

