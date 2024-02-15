Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation Each span took approximately eight hours to slide into place.

Construction crews from C.W. Matthews and Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering PLLC reached a crucial milestone on one of the more significant construction projects in the state.

During the first week of February, crews began executing the beginning of a new deck for the new Kimball Bridge Road bridge, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This work is part of the GDOT's $55 million SR 400 Bridge Replacements project — taking place in Fulton County — where the Kimball Bridge Road, Pitts Road and Roberts Drive bridges over SR 400 are being replaced.

Contractors were awarded the contract in May 2022 and work is expected to be completed between April and June of 2024.

"The new bridges will provide operational and local road improvements in advance of the major express lanes construction," said Georgia DOT Design-Build Project Manager Rick O'Hara.

The Pitts Road, Roberts Drive and Kimball Bridge Road bridges over SR 400 — which are more than 50 years old and nearing their end of lives — are being replaced and widened to accommodate the future express lanes along SR 400, according to project details. The new bridges will be replaced with taller, wider structures which will feature multiuse paths and sidewalks.

The Kimball Road Bridge will be replaced with a raised profile, increased from two to four lanes with a median, a multi-use path on the north side and a sidewalk on the south side. There is a local agreement with the city of Alpharetta for bridge aesthetics.

The Pitts Road Bridge is being replaced and widened with a raised profile to allow for a 12-ft. multi-use path on the south side, a sidewalk on the north side, as well as interior barrier walls on both the north and south sides separating pedestrians from the two travel lanes. There is a local agreement with the city of Sandy Springs for bridge aesthetics.

The Roberts Drive Bridge will undergo a similar reconstruction, with an interior barrier wall on the south side separating pedestrians from the travel lanes.

This project is impacting traffic. The Kimball Bridge Road bridge was closed to traffic on May 8, 2023, and the Pitts Road bridge was closed to traffic on June 12, 2023. Detours have been established until the bridges re-open in late April 2024.

The Roberts Drive bridge is under construction with the new structure being built alongside the existing structure, with completion expected on May 22, 2024.

The design-build project "was pulled forward as part of the phased delivery of the planned SR 400 Express Lanes," stated the project web page.

