Dallas College and TWC representatives and business partners celebrate the $3.5 million construction training grant. (Dallas College photo)

Dallas College has been awarded a $3.5 million Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to train more than 1,500 employees in construction-related courses. The grant, announced at a special check-signing ceremony with TWC Commissioner Aaron Demerson, is aimed at expanding trainees' current job responsibilities and increasing productivity for Texas employers.

In partnership with 18 Texas construction businesses, the grant will cover 100 percent of the tuition for all trainees participating in the project and there is no cost to employees or employers for instructional delivery, said Tim Samuels, senior director of corporate partnerships of Dallas College.

More than 1,000 of those workers are already employed by one or more of the companies, while other trainees will be new hires.

Dallas College will provide a broad range of customized training for employees under the grant, in eight Local Workforce Development Board areas, with a focus on the evolution of construction projects. The training includes programming for pipe layers, plumbers, installation and repair workers, construction managers, sheet metal workers, trade and extraction workers, surveyors, welders, mapping technicians and HVAC technicians.

"Careers in construction are critical for economic growth, no matter where you are and no matter where you live," said Pyeper Wilkins, vice chancellor of workforce and advancement of Dallas College. "With this much-needed grant funding, Dallas College and our partners are forging key career paths for a workforce that is central to our region's future. Employers who are looking for a workforce talent pipeline know this is a tough labor market, and construction is one of the sectors struggling most to fill open positions," she added.

Workers who help construct buildings took home an average weekly wage of about $1,760 in Texas, according to the TWC.

"Thanks to the TWC and Dallas College ... thousands of Texans will receive valuable upskilling and training opportunities that will take their careers to the next level and support building and construction," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

