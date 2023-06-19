Darwin "Bo" Boe

The Eagle Power & Equipment team wished a much deserved and happy retirement to its beloved controller Darwin Boe.

On June 16 "Bo", as he is known to his friends and colleagues, completed his nearly half century career with Eagle Power and Case Construction. The event was marked with an afternoon of toasts, comradery and many stories.

Boe grew up in the Bluff Country of Wisconsin, in the small village of Taylor. His high school graduation class numbered just 24 students. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating with a BBA in Accounting.

His first job out of college was in the internal auditing department of Case Construction's corporate offices. This role took him around North America, seeing every conceivable product, application, challenge and success. Most importantly, was the wide gamut of people he was able to meet and the truly unique experiences he partook in, providing invaluable stories and life experiences he would relate to for years to come.

After two years he had married and wanted to get off the road. He was given two choices to join a regional store as CFO: Philadelphia or Los Angeles. He chose CASE Power in Philadelphia. He would be in that role ever since; being among many who stayed with the organization as Jerry McDonald purchased the CASE Montgomeryville and New Castle stores creating Eagle Power.

In his role he can rightly say to have had a direct hand in getting Case equipment, among other leading brands, to customers throughout the Delaware Valley for nearly a half century.

"Looking back, I can say I have a lot of words, maybe not a lot of wisdom," Boe said with a smile. "The best parts of this job come from the people you work with. No two days are the same, every day gives you an opportunity and a challenge. What makes it work is the people. The reason I stayed with this organization for my entire career was because it is a family business. Everyone here is part of that family. It makes all the difference when you come in each morning and knowing that the next generation is taking up the charge makes leaving each day special."

"Bo is a legend here at Eagle as well as the entire industry," said Matt McDonald, president of Eagle Power & Equipment. "Bo has worked tirelessly for almost 50 years, and a huge part of Eagle's success is due to him. He has been a mentor and a guide to me for 27 years. I am very happy for him and hope he will enjoy every minute of his well-deserved retirement."

"It has truly been my honor to have worked with Bo," said Bridget McDonald, vice president of Eagle Power & Equipment. "His vast experience has been invaluable to me. Bo has taught me so much about the business, there wasn't one question that I had that he hadn't experienced before, and he always provided sound advice. I am going to miss seeing him every day and spending time with him. Bo is an institution at Eagle Power and an interictal part of our success."

Boe looks forward to an active retirement. There will be more time for golf of course but more importantly time to spend with his family, especially his grandsons. The legacy of Boe continues at Eagle Power as his son David is in the role of equipment manager.

Amanda Smith assumes the role and responsibilities of company controller.

The entire Eagle Power & Equipment family wishes him a happy and well-earned retirement.

Today's top stories