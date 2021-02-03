Deere & Company announced the companies that will be part of the 2021 cohort of the Startup Collaborator program. This program was launched in 2019 to enhance and deepen its interaction with startup companies whose technology could add value for John Deere customers.

"The Startup Collaborator program continues to build tremendous interactions between startups and John Deere," said Julian Sanchez, director, emerging technology of John Deere. "This year is no different as this diverse group of companies has great potential to transform our markets."

Deere has welcomed into the Startup Collaborator four leading startups that are working to transform their industries. These companies include:

Nori : A company working to reverse climate change by building a carbon market where all types of consumers — from individuals to large corporations, can purchase carbon credits directly from farmers.

NVision Ag : A company working to help corn farmers make nitrogen management decisions based on data modeling and aerial imaging.

Scanit: A company that provides physical detection and classification of airborne plant pathogens before widespread disease onset.

Teleo: A company that is converting construction and mining equipment into tele-operated robots controlled by operators working remotely from a desk, thus unlocking productivity and operational gains for contractors.

The Startup Collaborator is a year-long program that provides flexibility for Deere and startup companies to test innovative technologies with customers and dealers without a more formal business relationship. Startups also gain affiliation with and mentoring from a world-class leader in technology for agricultural and construction equipment.

"Innovation is one of our company's core values. The Startup Collaborator program is one way we can continue the innovative spirit that has helped define Deere for more than 180 years," Sanchez said. "We are excited to welcome these companies into the collaborator program and look forward to them helping us drive better returns for our customers."

