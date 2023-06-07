List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Deere Promotes Jahmy Hindman to Senior Vice President

    Wed June 07, 2023 - National Edition
    John Deere


    Jahmy Hindman
    Jahmy Hindman

    Deere & Company announced that its board of directors elected Jahmy Hindman senior vice president in addition to his current position as chief technology officer, which he has held since 2020. This move reflects the vital role of technology in the success of customers' and Deere's operations.

    Under Hindman's guidance, Deere has established a more efficient, aligned technology organization, made significant advancements in precision technology, and has established itself as a technological powerhouse in the minds of customers and other key stakeholders.

    "Jahmy's record of success and proven leadership skills make him highly qualified to ensure we continue to advance our smart industrial strategy and achieve our Leap Ambitions by delivering smart technology solutions that help our customers be more productive, profitable, and sustainable," said John C. May, Deere's chairman and chief executive officer.

    Additionally, the following leadership changes will take place later this year:

    • Mark Von Pentz, president, Worldwide Ag & Turf, Small Ag & Turf, Regions 1 & 2, will continue in his present position until Nov. 1, 2023, at which time he will become senior advisor, Office of the Chairman, until his anticipated retirement early in 2024
    • Deanna Kovar, vice president, Production Systems, Production and Precision Ag, will take on additional responsibilities in Small Ag & Turf and will fully transition to the role of president, Worldwide Ag & Turf, Small Ag & Turf, Regions 1 & 2, on Nov. 1, 2023

    "These planned changes reflect the depth of talent on our senior management team and demonstrate our disciplined focus on effective leadership succession planning," said May. "Deanna's command of precision technology, deep customer understanding and record of success in a number of leadership positions make her highly qualified for these expanded duties in Small Ag & Turf."

    For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Crews Near Completion of Phase 1; Begin Work On Phase 2 of Long Island Project

    Yonkers Contracting to Perform Bridge Slide On I-95 in Connecticut

    VIDEO: Studson Introduces ANSI Z89.1 Type II-Rated Full Brim Safety Helmet

    VIDEO: SCDOT to Replace, Rehab Three Bridges On Interstate 20 Over Wateree River

    Berlon Industries Offers Wide Variety of Unique Attachments

    Customers Like Changes at James River's Charlotte Branch

    Superior Announces Substantial Completion of North Split

    Alta Equipment Holds Open House in Oakwood Village, Ohio



     

    Read more about...

    Agriculture Business News Employee News John Deere






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA