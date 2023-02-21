Like their -5 Series predecessors, the DL200TC-7 and DL250TC-7 tool carriers have a parallel-lift linkage system that gives operators precise control over a variety of attachments in applications other than loading, such as lift- and place-type applications.

DEVELON, formerly known as Doosan Infracore, has introduced its next-generation tool carrier models — the DL200TC-7 and DL250TC-7 — in the United States and Canada. These new models round out the -7 Series wheel loader introductions for the company.

Like their -5 Series predecessors, the DL200TC-7 and DL250TC-7 tool carriers have a parallel-lift linkage system that gives operators precise control over a variety of attachments in applications other than loading, such as lift- and place-type applications. The tool carrier's lift arm design keeps the attachment level, allowing for faster lifting and placing of materials.

"We've incorporated performance and design elements, like enhanced visibility, into our -7 Series tool carriers to help operators on jobsites," said Bill Zak, wheel loader product manager. "Our tool carrier models can improve an operator's ability to load, unload and move materials, reducing the need for additional equipment and enhancing productivity."

Versatility on the job site is important to wheel loader operators, especially when they want to change attachments quickly. The DL200TC-7 and DL250TC-7 may be equipped with an optional hydraulic quick coupler to easily change non-hydraulic attachments, including buckets — general purpose, light material or multi-purpose — and pallet forks.

Increased Visibility, All-Day Comfort

With increased visibility down the center of the parallel-lift arms, operators can clearly see the ground, truck or work area in front of the machine. The tool carriers also feature increased glass area, full glass door, large mirrors and optional LED work lights to improve overall visibility. A standard rearview camera provides an additional view of the machine's surroundings and appears on the 8-in. Smart Touch display inside the cab.

With the exclusive Transparent Bucket option, operators can get a supplemental view "through the bucket" from an in-cab display. The wheel loader cab offers relocated, intuitive controls, and the Smart Touch screen displays all important information as well as the rearview camera view.

The heating and air conditioning system has been redesigned from previous wheel loader generations to help operators stay comfortable year-round.

More Power, Improved Precision

The hydrostatic transmission in the DL200TC-7 tool carrier delivers more power, better fuel efficiency and improved precision. Key features of the hydrostatic drive include:

Dynamic Braking: When operators remove their foot from the travel control pedal, the system will automatically reduce the flow of oil, causing the machine to slow. This means less wear on the brakes and reduced energy consumption.

Speed Management: Operators can adjust their maximum travel speed independently from engine speed.

Operators also can use the convenient creep function to easily fine-tune their loader's position without pressing the accelerator pedal.

For more control when doing precision work, the variable speed control offers seven preset speeds within first gear. And using the traction control management system, operators can easily adjust traction force to match jobsite conditions for efficiency in digging, stockpiling and loading applications.

Load-sensing hydraulics improve fuel efficiency by adjusting hydraulic flow to optimal levels based on working conditions.

Lift Large Loads With Ease

The DL200TC-7 and DL250TC-7 offer stronger, larger axles that help lift larger loads, and an optional additional counterweight is available for added lifting performance. The new models also feature wider radiator fin spacing and a standard reversible fan that clears dust, dirt and other large debris to help prevent clogging.

The wheel loader's durable box frame and articulating design deliver enhanced rigidity and load distribution. A deeper front fender provides additional wheel coverage that helps protect the windshield, and the optional rear full fender improves stability.

High-Lift Configuration

A high-lift configuration is available for the two tool carriers, providing additional dump height for processing plants, scrap and recycling facilities and agricultural operations. Added dump height is particularly useful for tool carrier operators who regularly load trucks and need additional lift height to efficiently dump material into the truck. The optional high-lift configuration provides an additional 18 in. of dump height.

Standard Technology Features

Operators improve their productivity with standard technology features on the -7 Series tool carriers, like the telematics system. It makes it easy for owners to monitor their fleet and manage maintenance to reduce operating costs.

Using a smartphone, tablet or computer, owners can check machine location, operating hours, fuel usage, engine idle versus work time, error codes, engine and hydraulic oil temperature and various other data points.

An improved Load Isolation System boosts wheel loader stability while moving, which can reduce cycle times, increase productivity and boost fuel efficiency.

Tool Carrier Specs

DL200TC-7 (replaces the DL200TC-5)

Horsepower: 142 hp (104 kW)

Operating weight: 26,868 lb. (12,187 kg)

Bucket capacity: 2.6 cu. yd. (2 cu m)

Dump height: 8 ft. 10 in. (2.7 m)

Breakout force: 20,682 lb. (9,381 kg) with 2.6 cu. yd. bucket

DL250TC-7 (replaces the DL250TC-5)

Horsepower: 172 hp (127 kW)

Operating weight: 31,350 lb. (14,220 kg)

Bucket capacity: 3.1 cu. yd. (2.4 cu m)

Dump height: 8 ft. 9 in. (2.7 m)

Breakout force: 20,231 lb. (9,177 kg) with 3.1 cu. yd. bucket

