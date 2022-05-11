List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Diamond Mowers' SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X Attachment Optimizes

Wed May 11, 2022 - National Edition #10
Diamond Mowers


The SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X is made for a wide range of heavy-duty applications, from land clearing and vegetation management to utility and roadside maintenance, according to the manufacturer.
Diamond Mowers' SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X combines the best performance features of depth control and open drum mulchers in one versatile attachment.

Ideal for users requiring power and flexibility for harsh mulching needs or heavy ground engagement, this attachment is made for a wide range of heavy-duty applications, from land clearing and vegetation management to utility and roadside maintenance, according to the manufacturer.

Designed to process material up to 9-in. diameter, this model features an optimized infeed system that produces a smaller end product than conventional open drums. A heavy-duty push bar with extended, serrated side plates clears brush, while directional rake tines deflect vegetation to the shredding chamber where it is ripped apart between the tines and the rotating drum.

Available in 60- and 72-in. cutting widths, the OD Pro X attaches to most skid-steers and compact track loaders; is compatible with high-flow machines; and accommodates three different tooth options.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




Read more about...

