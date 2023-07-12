List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Ditch Witch Enters Agreement With Heavy Equipment Colleges of America to Offer HDD Training

    Wed July 12, 2023 - National Edition
    Ditch Witch


    Careers in horizontal directional drilling can be lucrative and fulfilling and are needed and perhaps most importantly, available. A lack of qualified operators is a major pain point for HDD companies around the world.

    To relieve some of these issues and assist in workforce development, Ditch Witch has entered into a unique partnership with Heavy Equipment Colleges of America, a nationally accredited institution, recognized by the Department of Education.

    Through this partnership, HEC is now a Ditch Witch Authorized provider of training courses and brings instructor-led training that covers basic machine operation and jobsite safety applications.

    "HEC is a nationally accredited provider of proper and safe equipment operator training. When they reached out to us about this partnership, it made a lot of sense," said Brian Grim, Ditch Witch manager of training and development. "We look forward to working with them and hope to see the HDD courses offered across all their campuses."

    Course materials cover everything from proper PPE and jobsite preparation to the importance of traffic control and equipment inspection procedures. Participants will receive hands-on training in mud mixing and drilling, along with HDD tracking and locating.

    "Ditch Witch is the leader in this space and offers world-class equipment and training," said Cory Albano, chief operating officer at HEC. "We are excited about this partnership and look forward to helping Ditch Witch develop the skilled workforce necessary to meet the challenges of the industry's significant growth."

    The program also is a good opportunity for HDD contractors who have good employees and want to promote from within, but just lack the time for training. The HDD training from HEC can be completed in as little as two weeks.

    "We want to be clear that this is not a replacement for any of the training that we recommend before someone hops in the cab of a drill," said Grim. "This is a supplemental training that both new and experienced operators can take advantage of to either get a head start or stay ahead in their careers."

    For enrollment information, visit www.ditchwitch.com/training/ and click on the "Hands-on Training" tab.

    For more information about Heavy Equipment Colleges of America, visit www.heavyequipmentcollege.com.




    Today's top stories

    SEAA Names 2023 Steel Erection Project of the Year Winners

    Ortiz Enterprises Upgrades One of U.S. Busiest Freeways

    New Jersey's Coastal Waters to Be Site of U.S.'s Third Major Offshore Wind Project

    Carter and Company Rebuilding Salt Creek Span

    VIDEO: Topcon Introduces Aptix Integration Platform for Heavy Civil Construction

    John Deere Announces New Partnership With EGO

    Washington Receives $130M in Federal Funds for Projects

    Colman Dock Construction Earns AASHTO Award Honors



     

    Read more about...

    Ditch Witch Heavy Equipment Colleges of America (HEC) horizontal directional drills (HDD) Training






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA