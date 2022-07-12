List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Ditch Witch MT164 Brings Added Flexibility to Power, Fiber-Optic Job Sites

Tue July 12, 2022 - National Edition
Ditch Witch


Built to help power and fiber-optic contractors easily create a clean, narrow trench in one pass, the new Ditch Witch MT164 microtrencher attachment offers maximum compact cable installation performance.

Equipped with a standard hydraulic plunge and option to offset the frame, the MT164 provides variable depth control and gives contractors the ability to cut right up next to a curb, increasing productivity. The MT164 can trench up to 2 in. wide by 16 in. deep, allowing crews to cut deep enough to get through a standard-sized curb. It also can be set up for a push or pull application depending on the job site.

The microtrencher's compact footprint provides operators increased flexibility with minimal disruption to surrounding infrastructure in urban areas. Additionally, contractors can more easily cross-cut roads, trenching from curb to curb.

The MT164 is part of a complete microtrenching system that includes a construction-grade lineup of the Ditch Witch SK3000 stand-on skid steer and the Ditch Witch HX75 vacuum excavator.

For more information, visit www.ditchwitch.com/trenchers/micro/mt164.




Read more about...

