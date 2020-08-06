Doosan Bobcat North America announced the donation of $81,000 to Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to serving injured veterans and their families.

Proceeds raised by the campaign will help wounded veterans transition to civilian life through WWP programs and services ranging from economic empowerment to mental health care.

"We are proud to be giving back to an organization that has given so much to U.S. veterans, who are our employees, dealers and customers," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. "We want to have a strong impact in our communities, so this donation is one way we can raise awareness for this great cause and support the men and women who have bravely served our country."

Doosan Bobcat formally launched its partnership with WWP at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020, as part of the company's commitment to empower people and support communities. Show attendees were able to purchase a limited-edition, scale model of a T76 camouflage-wrapped loader with the Wounded Warrior Project logo that was on display at the Doosan Bobcat booth and on Bobcat.com.

The $81,000 donation is the result of all gross sales of the 2,000 scale model units sold plus proceeds from other WWP-branded apparel and gifts.

"We're proud to partner with Doosan Bobcat to empower warriors and raise awareness of life-changing programs and services available to them," said Gary Corless, WWP chief development officer. "Doosan Bobcat's support helps provide these much-needed resources to warriors and their families as they begin their next mission in life."

Michael Newport, a territory support manager of Doosan Bobcat, emphasized the importance of WWP programs for injured veterans and their families, as he personally benefitted from these programs when he returned from military life.

"When I medically retired from military service I entered some dark days. The support of Wounded Warrior Project was my lifeline to a healthy, successful civilian life," said Newport, a third-generation soldier and WWP warrior. "This is why Doosan Bobcat's partnership with Wounded Warrior Project means so much to me. I am proud to be a part of this company and grateful for their commitment to address the needs of veterans and communities."

Doosan Bobcat will continue its support of U.S. military veterans later this fall when a new T76 R-Series compact track loader and attachments — valued at more than $75,000 — will be presented to a deserving veteran. Details around the T76 giveaway will be shared in November, which is National Veterans and Military Family Month, Warrior Care Month, as well as Veterans Day and other military observances.

For more information about the Wounded Warrior Project, visit woundedwarriorproject.org.