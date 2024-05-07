List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    RMS Rentals Welcomes Guests to Open House in Savage, Minnesota

    Tue May 07, 2024 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG/RMS


    RMS Rentals held an open house on April 25 at its facility at 12520 Quentin Ave. S. Suite 100 in Savage, Minn. Guests were asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Community Action Partnership (CAP).

    Customers were treated to lunch provided by local food trucks as they spoke with vendors and the RMS team about the latest offerings. Equipment demonstrations, tutorials and prize drawings were also part of the festivities.

    Grand prize winners were:

    • Courtland Acosta of Duininck, winner of a Minnetonka guided fishing tour.
    • Billy Bartusek of Northwest Asphalt, winner of a Blackstone griddle with accessories.

    Participating vendors included Allmand, Allen Engineering, BOMAG, Canycom; Cratos, Edco, Gar-Bro, Haugen Attachments, Husqvarna, JLG, Komatsu, LeeBoy, MBW, Multiquip, Potain and Wacker Neuson.

    For more information, visit rmsrentals.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15

    Guests had a chance to enter the many giveaways at the open house. (Photo courtesy of RMS)
    Matt Ingram, regional sales manager of Cratos, Pompano Beach, Fla., with the company’s newest product — the battery-powered THR 2000 mini-track skid steer. With zero-emissions, reduced noise and minimal maintenance, its compact size allows it to fit through standard doorways, while the tracks enable travel over various terrains of any job site. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Bistodeau, territory manager, sales, Road Machinery & Supplies Inc., Rochester, Minn., with one of Komatsu’s most popular wheel loaders — the Komatsu WA 200. (CEG photo)
    These hats were just a sample of the swag available at the RMS Rentals open house in Savage, Minn. (Photo courtesy of RMS )
    RMS Rentals held an open house on April 25 at its facility at 12520 Quentin Ave. S., Suite 100 in Savage, Minn. (Photo courtesy of RMS)
    Husqvarna was on hand to show off its newest products. (Photo courtesy of RMS)
    Gar-Bro representatives were on hand to tell customers about this concrete bucket. (Photo courtesy of RMS)
    Susie Larson, regional account manager, and Steve Clawson, regional account manager, Bring Fuel of Winterset, Iowa. Bring Fuel provides energy and lubricant needs for locations across the United States. (CEG photo)
    Justin Batty, sales manager of Wacker Neuson, Menomonee, Wis., was at the RMS open house to talk with customers about the company’s latest offerings. (CEG photo)
    Brad Ketcherside, territory sales representative of Allen Engineering, Paragould, Ark. Allen is celebrating 60 years in business this year. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Boraas (L), director of finance of Road Machinery & Supplies, and Doug Thompson, territory manager of VT LeeBoy Inc., Lincolnton, N.C., catch up during the open house. (CEG photo)
    Attendees gather for the RMS Rentals open house in Savage, Minn. (CEG photo)
    Local food truck companies provided lunch for the crowd. (CEG photo)
    Jessica Tass, communications and brand manager of Road Machinery & Supplies, and Russell Sheaffer, president of Road Machinery & Supplies, were ready to greet customers. (CEG photo)
    Adriana Gamarra, regional business manager of Manitowoc Company, Shady Grove, Pa., and Scott Solberg, crane support specialist, RMS Rentals, Savage, Minn., with a Potain HUP M 28-22 91-ft. jib self-erecting crane. (CEG photo)




