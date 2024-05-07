RMS Rentals held an open house on April 25 at its facility at 12520 Quentin Ave. S. Suite 100 in Savage, Minn. Guests were asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Community Action Partnership (CAP).

Customers were treated to lunch provided by local food trucks as they spoke with vendors and the RMS team about the latest offerings. Equipment demonstrations, tutorials and prize drawings were also part of the festivities.

Grand prize winners were:

Courtland Acosta of Duininck, winner of a Minnetonka guided fishing tour.

Billy Bartusek of Northwest Asphalt, winner of a Blackstone griddle with accessories.

Participating vendors included Allmand, Allen Engineering, BOMAG, Canycom; Cratos, Edco, Gar-Bro, Haugen Attachments, Husqvarna, JLG, Komatsu, LeeBoy, MBW, Multiquip, Potain and Wacker Neuson.

For more information, visit rmsrentals.com. CEG

